March 30, 2023, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 30th, 2023 🤘 ERIC CLAPTON, FORBIDDEN, AEROSMITH, RUSH, SOULFLY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th  
ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945

Happy 57th  
Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966

Happy 55th  
Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd  
FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990

Happy 19th  
AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004

SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004

Happy 14th  
HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009

Happy 13th
RUSH’s Time Stand Still: The Collection - March 30th, 2010

Happy 11th  
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD) – March 30th, 2012
EXILIA’s Decode – March 30th, 2012
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned – March 30th, 2012
MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012

Happy 10th 
AVANTASIA’s The Mystery Of Time – March 30th, 2013

Happy 8th  
MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015
PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015

Happy 4th
ALESANA's The Lost Chapters - March 30th, 2018
AUGURY's Illusive Golden Age - March 30th, 2018
AYREON's Ayreon Universe – The Best of Ayreon Live - March 30th, 2018

BARREN EARTH's A Complex of Cages - March 30th, 2018
ESCAPE THE FATE's I Am Human - March 30th, 2018
FAILURE's In the Future (EP) - March 30th, 2018
J.B.O.'s Deutsche Vita - March 30th, 2018
LIGHT THE TORCH's Revival - March 30th, 2018
MARC RIZZO's Rotation - March 30th, 2018
NAPALM DEATH's Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs (compilation album) - March 30th, 2018
ON ONE IS INNOCENT - Frankenstein - March 30th, 2018
PRIMORDIAL's Exile Amongst the Ruins - March 30th, 2018
ROB ZOMBIE's Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (live album) - March 30th, 2018
ZEKE's Hellbender - March 30th, 2018



Featured Audio

OVERKILL – “The Surgeon” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

