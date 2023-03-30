Today In Metal History 🤘 March 30th, 2023 🤘 ERIC CLAPTON, FORBIDDEN, AEROSMITH, RUSH, SOULFLY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 78th

ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945





Happy 57th

Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966

Happy 55th

Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 33rd

FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990





Happy 19th

AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004



SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004

Happy 14th

HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009

Happy 13th

RUSH’s Time Stand Still: The Collection - March 30th, 2010

Happy 11th

ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD) – March 30th, 2012

EXILIA’s Decode – March 30th, 2012

LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned – March 30th, 2012

MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012

Happy 10th

AVANTASIA’s The Mystery Of Time – March 30th, 2013



Happy 8th

MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015





Happy 4th

ALESANA's The Lost Chapters - March 30th, 2018

AUGURY's Illusive Golden Age - March 30th, 2018

AYREON's Ayreon Universe – The Best of Ayreon Live - March 30th, 2018



BARREN EARTH's A Complex of Cages - March 30th, 2018

ESCAPE THE FATE's I Am Human - March 30th, 2018

FAILURE's In the Future (EP) - March 30th, 2018

J.B.O.'s Deutsche Vita - March 30th, 2018

LIGHT THE TORCH's Revival - March 30th, 2018

MARC RIZZO's Rotation - March 30th, 2018

NAPALM DEATH's Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs (compilation album) - March 30th, 2018

ON ONE IS INNOCENT - Frankenstein - March 30th, 2018

PRIMORDIAL's Exile Amongst the Ruins - March 30th, 2018

ROB ZOMBIE's Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (live album) - March 30th, 2018

ZEKE's Hellbender - March 30th, 2018