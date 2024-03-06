Today In Metal History 🤘 March 6th, 2024 🤘 DAVID GILMOUR, ALVIN LEE, MANOWAR, SYMPHONY X, OPETH, ENSLAVED

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. ALVIN LEE (born Graham Anthony Barnes; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 – March 6th, 2013 (aged 68)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 78th

David Gilmour (PINK FLOYD) - March 6th, 1946





Happy 70th

Joey DeMaio (MANOWAR) - March 6th, 1954





Happy 56th

Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X) - March 6th, 1968





Happy 54th

Chris Broderick (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, JAG PANZER) - March 6th, 1970





Happy 51st

Peter Lindgren (OPETH) - March 6th, 1973







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 18th

DAVID GILMOUR’s On An Island - March 6th, 2006





Happy 17th

ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY’s Open Fire - March 6th, 2007

CHIMAIRA’s Resurrection - March 6th, 2007

DYING FETUS’ War Of Attrition - March 6th, 2007

SEVENDUST’s Alpha - March 6th, 2007





Happy 15th

NIGHTWISH’s Made In Hong Kong (And in Various Other Places) - March 6th, 2009

SAMAEL’s Above - March 6th, 2009





Happy 12th

EVERY TIME I DIE’s Ex Lives - March 6th, 2012

Happy 9th

ENSLAVED’s In Times - March 6th, 2015





Happy 9th

EUROPE’s War Of Kings - March 6th, 2015

Happy 4th

ALLEN/OLZON - Worlds Apart - March 6th, 2020

BODY COUNT - Carnivore - March 6th, 2020

CREMATORY - Unbroken - March 6th, 2020

HAREM SCAREM - Change the World - March 6th, 2020

MY DYING BRIDE - The Ghost of Orion - March 6th, 2020

ROSS THE BOSS - Born of Fire - March 6th, 2020

SEMBLANT - Obscura - March 6th, 2020

TRAUMA - Ominous Black - March 6th, 2020



