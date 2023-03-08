Today In Metal History 🤘 March 8th, 2023 🤘IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, QUEEN, SOUNDGARDEN, DISMEMBER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)





R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)

R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)

R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (44 years old)







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974





Happy 46th

FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977



Happy 41st

ASIA's Asia - March 8, 1982







Happy 35th

HONEYMOON SUITE’s Racing After Midnight - March 8, 1988





Happy 29th

DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994

Happy 29th

SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994





Happy 25th

NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - March 8th, 1998





Happy 19th

DISMEMBER’s Where Ironcrosses Grow - March 8th, 2004

Happy 13th

BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010

Happy 12th

SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011

THE AMENTA’s Vo1d - March 8th, 2011

THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil - March 8th, 2011

Happy 10th

LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013

HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013

Happy 4th

CHILDREN OF BODOM - Hexed - March 8th, 2019

DORO - Backstage to Heaven (EP) - March 8th, 2019

IRON FIRE - Beyond the Void - March 8th, 2019

IRON SAVIOR - Kill or Get Killed - March 8th, 2019

MAGO DE OZ - Ira Dei - March 8th, 2019

MISERY INDEX - Rituals of Power - March 8th, 2019

THE RAVEN AGE - Conspiracy - March 8th, 2019

TESLA - Shock - March 8th, 2019

TYR - Hel - March 8th, 2019



