Today In Metal History 🤘 March 9th, 2023 🤘BOSTON, ROBIN TROWER, ALICE COOPER, GARY MOORE, JUDAS PRIEST
March 9, 2023, 45 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Bradley Edward Delp (BOSTON, RTZ): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
ROBIN TROWER (PROCOL HARUM) - March 9th, 1945
Happy 55th
Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILL DEVIL HILL, A PAL HORSE NAMED DEATH) - March 9th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 9th, 1971
Happy 36th
GARY MOORE’s Wild Frontier - March 9th, 1987
Happy 31st
GOTTHARD’s Gotthard - March 9th, 1992
Happy 24th
SCORPIONS’ Eye II Eye - March 9th, 1999
MOTÖRHEAD’s Everything Louder Than Everyone Else - March 9th, 1999
Happy 16th
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Heart Of Everything - March 9th, 2007
Happy 15th
BUCKETHEAD’s From The Coop – March 9th, 2008
Happy 14th
THE HAUNTED’s Warning Shots - March 9th, 2009
Happy 12th
WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 9th, 2011
Happy 11th
EPICA’s Requiem For The Indifferent – March 9th, 2012
Happy 8th
MORTIFICATION’s Realm Of The Skelataur – March 9th, 2015
Happy 5th
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Automata I - March 9th, 2018
DARKNESS DIVIDED's The End of It All (EP) - March 9th, 2018
DRUDKH's Їм часто сниться капіж - March 9th, 2018
JUDAS PRIEST's Firepower - March 9th, 2018
MINISTRY's AmeriKKKant - March 9th, 2018
MYLES KENNEDY's Year of the Tiger - March 9th, 2018
NECRODEATH's The Age of Dead Christ - March 9th, 2018
NIGHTWISH's Decades (compilation album) - March 9th, 2018
PESTILENCE's Hadeon - March 9th, 2018
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Get Your Fight On! (EP) - March 9th, 2018
THREE DAYS GRACE's Outsider - March 9th, 2018
TURBOWOLF's The Free Life - March 9th, 2018