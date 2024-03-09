Today In Metal History 🤘 March 9th, 2024 🤘BOSTON, ROBIN TROWER, ALICE COOPER, GARY MOORE, JUDAS PRIEST

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bradley Edward Delp (BOSTON, RTZ): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007 (aged 55)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 79th

ROBIN TROWER (PROCOL HARUM) - March 9th, 1945

Happy 56th

Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILL DEVIL HILL, A PAL HORSE NAMED DEATH) - March 9th, 1968



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 9th, 1971



Happy 37th

GARY MOORE’s Wild Frontier - March 9th, 1987

Happy 32nd

GOTTHARD’s Gotthard - March 9th, 1992



Happy 25th

SCORPIONS’ Eye II Eye - March 9th, 1999



MOTÖRHEAD’s Everything Louder Than Everyone Else - March 9th, 1999

Happy 17th

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Heart Of Everything - March 9th, 2007

Happy 16th

BUCKETHEAD’s From The Coop – March 9th, 2008

Happy 15th

THE HAUNTED’s Warning Shots - March 9th, 2009

Happy 13th

WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 9th, 2011



Happy 12th

EPICA’s Requiem For The Indifferent – March 9th, 2012

Happy 9h

MORTIFICATION’s Realm Of The Skelataur – March 9th, 2015

Happy 6th

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Automata I - March 9th, 2018

DARKNESS DIVIDED's The End of It All (EP) - March 9th, 2018

DRUDKH's Їм часто сниться капіж - March 9th, 2018

JUDAS PRIEST's Firepower - March 9th, 2018







MINISTRY's AmeriKKKant - March 9th, 2018

MYLES KENNEDY's Year of the Tiger - March 9th, 2018

NECRODEATH's The Age of Dead Christ - March 9th, 2018

NIGHTWISH's Decades (compilation album) - March 9th, 2018

PESTILENCE's Hadeon - March 9th, 2018

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Get Your Fight On! (EP) - March 9th, 2018

THREE DAYS GRACE's Outsider - March 9th, 2018

TURBOWOLF's The Free Life - March 9th, 2018