Today In Metal History 🤘 March 9th, 2024 🤘BOSTON, ROBIN TROWER, ALICE COOPER, GARY MOORE, JUDAS PRIEST

March 9, 2024, 5 hours ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bradley Edward Delp (BOSTON, RTZ): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007 (aged 55)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th  
ROBIN TROWER (PROCOL HARUM) - March 9th, 1945

Happy 56th  
Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILL DEVIL HILL, A PAL HORSE NAMED DEATH) - March 9th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd 
ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 9th, 1971

Happy 37th
GARY MOORE’s Wild Frontier - March 9th, 1987

Happy 32nd  
GOTTHARD’s Gotthard - March 9th, 1992

Happy 25th  
SCORPIONS’ Eye II Eye - March 9th, 1999

MOTÖRHEAD’s Everything Louder Than Everyone Else - March 9th, 1999

Happy 17th  
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Heart Of Everything - March 9th, 2007

Happy 16th  
BUCKETHEAD’s From The Coop – March 9th, 2008

Happy 15th  
THE HAUNTED’s Warning Shots - March 9th, 2009

Happy 13th  
WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 9th, 2011

Happy 12th  
EPICA’s Requiem For The Indifferent – March 9th, 2012

Happy 9h  
MORTIFICATION’s Realm Of The Skelataur – March 9th, 2015

Happy 6th  
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Automata I - March 9th, 2018
DARKNESS DIVIDED's The End of It All (EP) - March 9th, 2018
DRUDKH's Їм часто сниться капіж - March 9th, 2018
JUDAS PRIEST's Firepower - March 9th, 2018



MINISTRY's AmeriKKKant - March 9th, 2018
MYLES KENNEDY's Year of the Tiger - March 9th, 2018
NECRODEATH's The Age of Dead Christ - March 9th, 2018
NIGHTWISH's Decades (compilation album) - March 9th, 2018
PESTILENCE's Hadeon - March 9th, 2018
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Get Your Fight On! (EP) - March 9th, 2018
THREE DAYS GRACE's Outsider - March 9th, 2018
TURBOWOLF's The Free Life - March 9th, 2018



