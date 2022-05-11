Today In Metal History 🤘 May 11th, 2021 🤘IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS

Musician We Lost

R.I.P. John Howard Rutsey (original RUSH drummer above): July 23, 1952 – May 11th, 2008





R.I.P. Noel David Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 81st

Eric Victor Burdon (THE ANIMALS, WAR) – May 11th, 1941





Happy 68th

Edgar Riley Jr. (AXE) - May 11, 1954

Album Releases





Happy 35th

BATHORY's Under The Sign Of The Black Mark - May 11th, 1987

RAGE's Execution Guaranteed - May 11th, 1987

Happy 33rd

BADLANDS’ Badlands - May 11th, 1989

After being fired from OZZY’s band, Jake E. Lee united with singer Ray Gillen, drummer Eric Singer, and bassist Greg Chaisson to form BADLANDS who released their stunning blues-soaked debut, Badlands, 32 years ago today.





ACCEPT’s Eat The Heat - May 11th, 1989

Singer David Reece’s only appearance on an ACCEPT album.







Happy 32nd

SOUNDGARDEN’s Screaming Life/Fopp - May 11, 1990

Happy 30th

IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark - May 11th, 1992

IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark was the last to feature Bruce Dickinson until 2000’s Brave New World.





Happy 18th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Metalogy - May 11th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday

DEVILS WHOREHOUSE's Blood & Ashes - May 11th, 2009

VOMITORY's Carnage Euphoria - May 11th, 2009

NATTEFROST's Engangsgrill - May 11th, 2009

Happy 12th

AS I LAY DYING’s The Powerless Rise - May 11th, 2010

MISERY INDEX’ Heirs To Thievery - May 11th, 2010

FUCK THE FACTS’ Disgorge Mexico: The DVD – May 11th, 2010

BENEATH THE SKY’s In Loving Memory – May 11th, 2010

BRAIN DRILL’s Quantum Catastrophe – May 11th, 2010

HOWL’s Full Of Hell – May 11th, 2010

ATTILA’s Rage – May 11th, 2010

Happy 4th

BAD WOLVES - Disobey - May 11th, 2018

THE BODY - I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer - May 11th, 2018

CHILD BITE - Burnt Offerings (compilation album) - May 11th, 2018

ENGEL - Abandon All Hope - May 11th, 2018

JIZZY PEARL - All You Need Is Soul - May 11th, 2018

LORDS OF BLACK - Icons of the New Days - May 11th, 2018

PRAYING MANTIS - Gravity - May 11th, 2018

SEVENDUST - All I See Is War - May 11th, 2018

SKINLESS - Savagery - May 11th, 2018

TRAUMA - As the World Dies - May 11th, 2018





Happy 3rd

ULVER - Drone Activity - May 11th, 2019