Today In Metal History 🤘 May 11th, 2021 🤘IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, BATHORY, RAGE, BADLANDS
May 11, 2022, an hour ago
Musician We Lost
R.I.P. John Howard Rutsey (original RUSH drummer above): July 23, 1952 – May 11th, 2008
R.I.P. Noel David Redding (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE): December 25th, 1945 – May 11th, 2003
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 81st
Eric Victor Burdon (THE ANIMALS, WAR) – May 11th, 1941
Happy 68th
Edgar Riley Jr. (AXE) - May 11, 1954
Album Releases
Happy 35th
BATHORY's Under The Sign Of The Black Mark - May 11th, 1987
RAGE's Execution Guaranteed - May 11th, 1987
Happy 33rd
BADLANDS’ Badlands - May 11th, 1989
After being fired from OZZY’s band, Jake E. Lee united with singer Ray Gillen, drummer Eric Singer, and bassist Greg Chaisson to form BADLANDS who released their stunning blues-soaked debut, Badlands, 32 years ago today.
ACCEPT’s Eat The Heat - May 11th, 1989
Singer David Reece’s only appearance on an ACCEPT album.
Happy 32nd
SOUNDGARDEN’s Screaming Life/Fopp - May 11, 1990
Happy 30th
IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark - May 11th, 1992
IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark was the last to feature Bruce Dickinson until 2000’s Brave New World.
Happy 18th
JUDAS PRIEST’s Metalogy - May 11th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday
DEVILS WHOREHOUSE's Blood & Ashes - May 11th, 2009
VOMITORY's Carnage Euphoria - May 11th, 2009
NATTEFROST's Engangsgrill - May 11th, 2009
Happy 12th
AS I LAY DYING’s The Powerless Rise - May 11th, 2010
MISERY INDEX’ Heirs To Thievery - May 11th, 2010
FUCK THE FACTS’ Disgorge Mexico: The DVD – May 11th, 2010
BENEATH THE SKY’s In Loving Memory – May 11th, 2010
BRAIN DRILL’s Quantum Catastrophe – May 11th, 2010
HOWL’s Full Of Hell – May 11th, 2010
ATTILA’s Rage – May 11th, 2010
Happy 4th
BAD WOLVES - Disobey - May 11th, 2018
THE BODY - I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer - May 11th, 2018
CHILD BITE - Burnt Offerings (compilation album) - May 11th, 2018
ENGEL - Abandon All Hope - May 11th, 2018
JIZZY PEARL - All You Need Is Soul - May 11th, 2018
LORDS OF BLACK - Icons of the New Days - May 11th, 2018
PRAYING MANTIS - Gravity - May 11th, 2018
SEVENDUST - All I See Is War - May 11th, 2018
SKINLESS - Savagery - May 11th, 2018
TRAUMA - As the World Dies - May 11th, 2018
Happy 3rd
ULVER - Drone Activity - May 11th, 2019