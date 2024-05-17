Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2024 🤘 PAUL DI'ANNO, DIO, BUDGIE JUDAS PRIEST, W.A.S.P., S.O.D., VINNIE VINCENT INVASION
May 17, 2024, 7 hours ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Bruce Earl Fairbairn (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, BON JOVI producer): December 30th, 1949 - May 17th, 1999 (aged 49)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 75th
William Scott "Bill" Bruford (KING CRIMSON, YES) - May 17th, 1949
Happy 69th
Claude Schnell (DIO) - May 17th, 1955
Happy 67th
Audie Desbrow (GREAT WHITE) - May 17th, 1957
Happy 66th
PAUL DI'ANNO (real name Paul Andrews; IRON MAIDEN, KILLERS, BATTLEZONE) - May 17th, 1958
Happy 59th
Trent Reznor (NINE INCH NAILS) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 59th
Ralph Michael Saenz (real name Michael Starr; STEEL PANTHER) - May 17th, 1965
Happy 51st
Josh Homme (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, THEM CROOKED VULTURES, KYUSS) - May 17th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE’s Bachman–Turner Overdrive - May 17, 1973
Happy 50th
BUDGIE’s In For The Kill! - May 17th, 1974
Happy 36th
JUDAS PRIEST's Ram It Down - May 17th, 1988
VINNIE VINCENT INVASION's All Systems Go - May 17th, 1988
Happy 25th
S.O.D.’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 17th, 1999
W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 17th, 1999
Happy 19th
THE RED CHORD's Clients - May 17th, 2005
Happy 14th
ANNIHILATOR’s Annihilator - May 17th, 2010
CYNIC’s Re-Traced - May 17th, 2010
Happy 13th
BLACK ‘N BLUE’s Hell Yeah – May 17th, 2011
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Passion – May 17th, 2011
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Mammal
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ Motherland
Happy 11th
MASTERPLAN’s Novum Initium - May 17th, 2013
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Blood Red Throne
GOTHMINISTER’s Utopia
Happy 5th
ARTIFICIAL LANGUAGE - Now We Sleep - May 17th, 2019
AVATAR - The King Live in Paris (live album) - May 17th, 2019
BETHLEHEM - Lebe Dich Leer - May 17th, 2019
BLACK FLAME - Necrogenesis: Chants from the Grave - May 17th, 2019
CRAZY LIXX - Forever Wild - May 17th, 2019
FULL OF HELL - Weeping Choir[ - May 17th, 2019
OCTOBER TIDE - In Splendor Below - May 17th, 2019
PYTHIA - The Solace of Ancient Earth - May 17th, 2019
RAMMSTEIN - Untitled - May 17th, 2019
SAINT VITUS - Saint Vitus - May 17th, 2019
SAVAGE MESSIAH - Demons - May 17th, 2019
STARKILL - Gravity - May 17th, 2019