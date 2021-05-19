Today In Metal History 🤘 May 19th, 2021 🤘AC/DC, JOEY RAMONE, THE WHO, URIAH HEEP, KISS

May 19, 2021, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Joey Ramone (RAMONES) - May 19th, 1951 - April 15th, 2001

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 76th
PETE TOWNSHEND (THE WHO) - May 19th, 1945

Happy 72nd
Dusty Hill (ZZ TOP) - May 19th, 1949

Happy 67th
Phil Rudd (Born Phillip Hugh Norman Witschke Rudzevecuis; AC/DC) - May 19th, 1954

Happy 46th
Jonas Renkse (KATATONIA, BLOODBATH, OCTOBER TIDE) - May 19th, 1975

Heavy Releases

Happy 49h
URIAH HEEP's Demons & Wizards - May 19th, 1972

Happy 29th
KISS' Revenge - May 19th, 1992

Happy 16th
COMMUNIC's Waves Of Visual Decay - May 19th, 2005

Happy 12th
WARBRINGER's Walking Into Nightmares - May 19th, 2009

Happy 11th
LOUDNESS’ King Of Pain - May 19th, 2010
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Road Salt One - May 19th, 2010

Happy 6th
COAL CHAMBER’s Rivals – May 19th, 2015
FAITH NO MORE’s Sol Invictus – May 19th, 2015

Happy 4th
3TEETH - May 19th, 2017
DRAGONFORCE - Reaching Into Infinity - May 19th, 2017
LINKIN PARK - One More Light - May 19th, 2017
OCEANO - Revelation - May 19th, 2017
PAPA ROACH - Crooked Teeth - May 19th, 2017
ROCK GODDESS - It's More Than Rock and Roll (EP) - May 19th, 2017
SCALE THE SUMMIT - In a World of Fear - May 19th, 2017



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

