Today In Metal History 🤘 May 24th, 2022 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, SLIPKNOT, AC/DC, VAN HALEN, DESTRUCTION
May 24, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT's the Pig #2): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 81st
Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941
Happy 76th
Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946
Happy 75th
Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946
Happy 53rd
Rich Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985
Happy 36th
AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986
Happy 34th
VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988
FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988
Happy 28th
MAYHEM’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas - My 24th, 1994
Happy 18th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Exposures – In Retrospect and Denial - My 24th, 2004.
Happy 17th
NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 24th, 2005
Happy 12th
DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010
ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010
LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010
Happy 11th
JOURNEY’s Eclipse (ECL1P53) – May 24th, 2011
Happy 9th
KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013
ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013
SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013
DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013
Happy 11th
DEVOLVED’s Oblivion - May 24th, 2011
HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage - May 24th, 2011
Happy 6th
BINARY CODE's Moonsblood - May 24th, 2016
Happy 3rd
DEATHSPELL OMEGA's The Furnaces of Palingenesia - May 24th, 2019
DESTRAGE's The Chosen One - May 24th, 2019
DIAMOND HEAD's The Coffin Train - May 24th, 2019
EARTH's Full Upon Her Burning Lips - May 24th, 2019
EMIL BULLS' Mixtape (covers album) - May 24th, 2019
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Veleno - May 24th, 2019
MARCO HIETALA's Mustan Sydämen Rovio - May 24th, 2019
SOTO's Origami - May 24th, 2019
STORMLORD's Far - May 24th, 2019