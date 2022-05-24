Today In Metal History 🤘 May 24th, 2022 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, SLIPKNOT, AC/DC, VAN HALEN, DESTRUCTION

May 24, 2022, 54 minutes ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT's the Pig #2): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 81st

Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941

Happy 76th

Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946

Happy 75th

Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946





Happy 53rd

Rich Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969



Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985

Happy 36th

AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986



Happy 34th

VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988

FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988







Happy 28th

MAYHEM’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas - My 24th, 1994





Happy 18th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Exposures – In Retrospect and Denial - My 24th, 2004.

Happy 17th

NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 24th, 2005

Happy 12th

DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010

ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010

LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010



Happy 11th

JOURNEY’s Eclipse (ECL1P53) – May 24th, 2011

Happy 9th

KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013

ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013

SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013

DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013





DEVOLVED’s Oblivion - May 24th, 2011

HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage - May 24th, 2011

Happy 6th

BINARY CODE's Moonsblood - May 24th, 2016

Happy 3rd

DEATHSPELL OMEGA's The Furnaces of Palingenesia - May 24th, 2019

DESTRAGE's The Chosen One - May 24th, 2019

DIAMOND HEAD's The Coffin Train - May 24th, 2019

EARTH's Full Upon Her Burning Lips - May 24th, 2019

EMIL BULLS' Mixtape (covers album) - May 24th, 2019

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Veleno - May 24th, 2019

MARCO HIETALA's Mustan Sydämen Rovio - May 24th, 2019

SOTO's Origami - May 24th, 2019

STORMLORD's Far - May 24th, 2019

