Today In Metal History 🤘 May 24th, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, SLIPKNOT, VAN HALEN, DESTRUCTION, MAYHEM
May 24, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT's the Pig #2): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010 (aged 38 years)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 82nd
Robert Zimmerman (BOB DYLAN) - May 24th, 1941
Happy 77th
Steve Upton (WISHBONE ASH) - May 24th, 1946
Happy 76th
Albert Bouchard (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLUE COUPE) May 24th, 1946
Happy 54th
Rich Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 24th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 38th
DESTRUCTION's Infernal Overkill - May 24th, 1985
Happy 37th
AC/DC's Who Made Who - May 24th, 1986
Happy 35th
VAN HALEN's OU812 - May 24th 1988
FREHLEY'S COMET's Second Sighting - May 24th, 1988
Happy 29th
MAYHEM’s De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas - My 24th, 1994
Happy 19th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’S Exposures – In Retrospect and Denial - My 24th, 2004.
Happy 18th
NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 24th, 2005
Happy 13th
DEW-SCENTED’s Invocation - May 24th, 2010
ENFORCER’s Diamonds – May 24th, 2010
LENG TCH’E’s Hypomanic – May 24th, 2010
Happy 12th
JOURNEY’s Eclipse (ECL1P53) – May 24th, 2011
Happy 10th
KYLESA’s Ultraviolet - May 24th, 2013
ANVIL’s Hope in Hell - May 24, 2013
SUIDAKRA’s Eternal Defiance - May 24th, 2013
DEW-SCENTED’s Insurgent - May 24th, 2013
Happy 12th
DEVOLVED’s Oblivion - May 24th, 2011
HAEMORRHAGE’s Hospital Carnage - May 24th, 2011
Happy 7th
BINARY CODE's Moonsblood - May 24th, 2016
Happy 4th
DEATHSPELL OMEGA's The Furnaces of Palingenesia - May 24th, 2019
DESTRAGE's The Chosen One - May 24th, 2019
DIAMOND HEAD's The Coffin Train - May 24th, 2019
EARTH's Full Upon Her Burning Lips - May 24th, 2019
EMIL BULLS' Mixtape (covers album) - May 24th, 2019
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Veleno - May 24th, 2019
MARCO HIETALA's Mustan Sydämen Rovio - May 24th, 2019
SOTO's Origami - May 24th, 2019
STORMLORD's Far - May 24th, 2019