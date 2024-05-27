Today In Metal History 🤘 May 27th, 2024 🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, LED ZEPPELIN, ALESTORM, CHRISTOPHER LEE, DEATH ANGEL
May 27, 2024, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 67th
Eddie Harsch (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 27th, 1957
Happy 58th
Sean Howard Kinney (ALICE IN CHAINS) - May 27th, 1966 (photo above by Janes Garvin)
Happy 49th
Fredrik Mannberg (NOCTURNAL RITES) - May 27th, 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 21st
LED ZEPPELIN's How The West Was Won - May 27th, 2003
Happy 18th
THE RED SHORE's Salvaging What's Left EP - May 27th, 2006
Happy 15th
ALESTORM's Black Sails At Midnight - May 27th, 2009
GLITTERTIND's Landkjenning
STREAM OF PASSION's The Flame Within
TRAIL OF TEARS' Bloodstained Endurance
Happy 13th Birthday
MARDUK’s Iron Dawn - May 27th, 2011
TÝR’s The Lay Of Thrym - May 27th, 2011
Happy 11th Birthday
CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Charlemagne: The Omens Of Death – May 27th, 2013
DAGOBA’s Post Mortem Nihil Est - May 27th, 2013
DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Construct - May 27th, 2013
EVILE’s Skull – May 27th, 2013
TESSERACT’s Altered State – May 27th, 2013
BURZUM’s Sôl Austan, Mâni Vestan – May 27th, 2013
Happy 10th
EYEHATEGOD’s Eyehategod - May 27th, 2014
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - May 27th, 2014
BLACK ANVIL’s Hail Death - May 27th, 2014
RAVENSCRY’s The Attraction Of Opposites - May 27th, 2014
Happy 8th
ARCHITECTS’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us - May 27th, 2016
BEHEXEN’s The Poisonous Path - May 27th, 2016
DEATH ANGEL’s The Evil Divide - May 27th, 2016
ILLDISPOSED’s Grey Sky Over Black Town - May 27th, 2016
KATALEPSY’s Gravenous Hour - May 27th, 2016
LACUNA COIL’s Delirium - May 27th, 2016
OMEN’s Hammer Damage - May 27th, 2016
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics IV: The Number of the Priest - May 27th, 2016
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Division of Blood - May 27th, 2016
WITHERED’s Grief Relic - May 27th, 2016
Happy 5th
BATUSHKA’s Панихида - May 27th, 2019
Happy 2nd
BAEST’s Justitia - May 27th, 2022
BRUTALITY’s Sempiternity - May 27th, 2022
CADAVERIA’s Emptiness - May 27th, 2022
CREMATORY’s Inglorious Darkness - May 27th, 2022
DECAPITATED’s Cancer Culture - May 27th, 2022
DEF LEPPARD’s Diamond Star Halos - May 27th, 2022
HOLOCAUSTO CANIBAL’s Crueza Ferina - May 27th, 2022
LORD BELIAL’s Rapture - May 27th, 2022
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Universal - May 27th, 2022
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION’s The Exuviae of Gods – Part I - May 27th, 2022
ODD CREW - Dark Matters (Part 1)’s May 27th, 2022
TROLLFEST - Flamingo Overlord’s May 27th, 2022