Today In Metal History 🤘 May 30th, 2022 🤘 VOIVOD, GARY MOORE, DIMMU BORGIR, OPETH

May 30, 2022, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 59th

Michel "Away" Langevin (VOIVOD, TAU CROSS) - May 30th, 1963



Happy 58th

Thomas “Tom” Baptiste Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) - May 30th, 1964

Steve West (DANGER DANGER) - May 30th, 1964





Happy 55th

Sven Pipien (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 30th, 1967

Happy 48th

Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., JOHN MELLENCAMP) - May 30th, 1974

Happy 47th

Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) - May 30th 1975





Heavy Releases

Happy 42nd

GARY MOORE's G-Force - May 30th, 1980





Happy 25th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Enthrone Darkness Triumphant - May 30th, 1997





Happy 15th

ARI KOIVUNEN's Fuel For The Fire - May 30th, 2007

STURM UND DRANG's Learning To Rock - May 30th, 2007

Happy 14th

OPETH's Watershed - May 30th, 2008

PYRAMAZE's Immortal - May 30th, 2008

SABATON's The Art Of War - May 30th, 2008

COMMUNIC's Payment Of Existence - May 30th, 2008

HOLLENTHON's Opus Magnum - May 30th, 2008



Happy 11th

ARKONA’s Stenka Na Stenku (EP) – May 30th, 2011

Happy 8th

VADER’s Tibi Et Igni - May 30th, 2014

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Tief. Tiefer – May 30th, 2014

