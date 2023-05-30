Today In Metal History 🤘 May 30th, 2023 🤘 VOIVOD, GARY MOORE, DIMMU BORGIR, OPETH
May 30, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997 (aged 36)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 60th
Michel "Away" Langevin (VOIVOD, TAU CROSS) - May 30th, 1963
Happy 59th
Thomas “Tom” Baptiste Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) - May 30th, 1964
Steve West (DANGER DANGER) - May 30th, 1964
Happy 56th
Sven Pipien (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 30th, 1967
Happy 49th
Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., JOHN MELLENCAMP) - May 30th, 1974
Happy 48th
Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) - May 30th 1975
Heavy Releases
Happy 43rd
GARY MOORE's G-Force - May 30th, 1980
Happy 26th
DIMMU BORGIR’s Enthrone Darkness Triumphant - May 30th, 1997
Happy 16th
ARI KOIVUNEN's Fuel For The Fire - May 30th, 2007
STURM UND DRANG's Learning To Rock - May 30th, 2007
Happy 15th
OPETH's Watershed - May 30th, 2008
PYRAMAZE's Immortal - May 30th, 2008
SABATON's The Art Of War - May 30th, 2008
COMMUNIC's Payment Of Existence - May 30th, 2008
HOLLENTHON's Opus Magnum - May 30th, 2008
Happy 12th
ARKONA’s Stenka Na Stenku (EP) – May 30th, 2011
Happy 9th
VADER’s Tibi Et Igni - May 30th, 2014
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Tief. Tiefer – May 30th, 2014