Today In Metal History 🤘 May 4th, 2024 🤘 EXODUS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 38 SPECIAL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DIMMU BORGIR, IHSAHN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 73rd

Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951





Happy 60th

Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

.38 SPECIAL’s Special Forces - May 4th, 1982



Happy 31st

ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - May 4th, 1993

Happy 30th

DARK FUNERAL’s Dark Funeral - May 4th, 1994



Happy 26th

THERION’s Vovin - May 4th, 1998

Happy 25th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999



Happy 14th

DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010

Happy 12th

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012



U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012

DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – 2012

Happy 6th

ANGELUS APATRIDA's Cabaret de la Guillotine - May 4th, 2018

DIMMU BORGIR's Eonian - May 4th, 2018



IHSAHN's Àmr - May 4th, 2018

IRON ANGEL's Hellbound - May 4th, 2018

IRON FIRE's Dawn of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary - May 4th, 2018

PARKWAY DRIVE's Reverence - May 4th, 2018

SHINEDOWN's Attention Attention - May 4th, 2018

THY CATAFALQUE's Geometria - May 4th, 2018

THE WORD ALIVE's Violent Noise - May 4th, 2018