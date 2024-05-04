Today In Metal History 🤘 May 4th, 2024 🤘 EXODUS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 38 SPECIAL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DIMMU BORGIR, IHSAHN
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951
Happy 60th
Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
.38 SPECIAL’s Special Forces - May 4th, 1982
Happy 31st
ANNIHILATOR's Set The World On Fire - May 4th, 1993
Happy 30th
DARK FUNERAL’s Dark Funeral - May 4th, 1994
Happy 26th
THERION’s Vovin - May 4th, 1998
Happy 25th
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999
Happy 14th
DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010
Happy 12th
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012
U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012
DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – 2012
Happy 6th
ANGELUS APATRIDA's Cabaret de la Guillotine - May 4th, 2018
DIMMU BORGIR's Eonian - May 4th, 2018
IHSAHN's Àmr - May 4th, 2018
IRON ANGEL's Hellbound - May 4th, 2018
IRON FIRE's Dawn of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary - May 4th, 2018
PARKWAY DRIVE's Reverence - May 4th, 2018
SHINEDOWN's Attention Attention - May 4th, 2018
THY CATAFALQUE's Geometria - May 4th, 2018
THE WORD ALIVE's Violent Noise - May 4th, 2018