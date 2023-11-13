Today In Metal History 🤘 November 13th, 2023🤘 KIM MITCHELL, ALDO NOVA, SLADE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, AC/DC
November 13, 2023, 46 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956 (Photo credit: Rich Catino)
Happy 58th
Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
SLADE’s Till Deaf Do Us Part - November 13th, 1981
Happy 41st
KIM MITCHELL’s Kim Mitchell - November 13th, 1982
Happy 24th
KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999
Happy 22nd
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001
RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001
Happy 17th
OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday
MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009
Happy 13th
HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010
Happy 11th
MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012
DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012
Happy 10th
LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013
Happy 8th
GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015
Happy 3rd
AC/DC’s Power Up - November 13th, 2020
INTERVALS’ Circadian - November 13th, 2020
JESU’s Terminus - November 13th, 2020
KATATONIA’s Dead Air (live album) - November 13th, 2020
KING 810’s AK Concerto No. 47, 11th Movement in G Major - November 13th, 2020
L.A. GUNS’ Renegades - November 13th, 2020
MACABRE’s Carnival of Killers - November 13th, 2020
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ We're the Bastards - November 13th, 2020
PYRAMAZE’s Epitaph - November 13th, 2020
SOULBURN’s Noa's D'ark - November 13th, 2020