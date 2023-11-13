Today In Metal History 🤘 November 13th, 2023🤘 KIM MITCHELL, ALDO NOVA, SLADE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, AC/DC

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956 (Photo credit: Rich Catino)







Happy 58th

Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

SLADE’s Till Deaf Do Us Part - November 13th, 1981



Happy 41st

KIM MITCHELL’s Kim Mitchell - November 13th, 1982

Happy 24th

KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999



Happy 22nd

MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001



RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001

Happy 17th

OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday

MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009

NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009

Happy 13th

HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010



Happy 11th

MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012

DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012

Happy 10th

LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013



Happy 8th

GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015

INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015

SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015

VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015

Happy 3rd

AC/DC’s Power Up - November 13th, 2020







INTERVALS’ Circadian - November 13th, 2020

JESU’s Terminus - November 13th, 2020

KATATONIA’s Dead Air (live album) - November 13th, 2020

KING 810’s AK Concerto No. 47, 11th Movement in G Major - November 13th, 2020

L.A. GUNS’ Renegades - November 13th, 2020

MACABRE’s Carnival of Killers - November 13th, 2020

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ We're the Bastards - November 13th, 2020

PYRAMAZE’s Epitaph - November 13th, 2020

SOULBURN’s Noa's D'ark - November 13th, 2020