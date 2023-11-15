Today In Metal History 🤘 November 15th, 2023🤘- THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, JOURNEY, KISS
November 15, 2023, 8 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Steve Fossen (HEART) - November 15th, 1949
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s E Pluribus Funk - November 15th, 1971
Happy 42nd
THIN LIZZY's Renegade - November 15th, 1981
Happy 41st
WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 15th, 1982
Happy 40th
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Bark At The Moon – November 15th, 1983
Happy 35th
JOURNEY’s Greatest Hits - November 15th, 1988
“15 Smash Songs”… over 15 million sold in the US alone!
KISS’ Smashes, Thrashes & Hits - November 15th, 1988
Happy 10th
APOCALYPTICA’s Wagner Reloaded – November 15th, 2013
ALESTORM’s Live At The End Of The World (DVD) – November 15th, 2013
Happy 13th
HATE's Erebos - November 15th, 2010
SOLEFALD's Norron Livskunst - November 15th, 2010
Happy 12th
CYNIC’s Carbon-Based Anatomy – November 15th, 2011
VILE’s Metamorphosis – November 15th, 2011
DRAGONLAND’s Under The Grey Banner – November 15th, 2011
Happy 4th
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Walk Beyond the Dark - November 15th, 2019
BOMBUS - Vulture Culture - November 15th, 2019
CYHRA - No Halos in Hell - November 15th, 2019
DESPISED ICON - Purgatory - November 15th, 2019
RAGNAROK - Non Debellicata - November 15th, 2019
SPOIL ENGINE - Renaissence Noire - November 15th, 2019