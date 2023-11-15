Today In Metal History 🤘 November 15th, 2023🤘- THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, JOURNEY, KISS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Steve Fossen (HEART) - November 15th, 1949





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s E Pluribus Funk - November 15th, 1971





Happy 42nd

THIN LIZZY's Renegade - November 15th, 1981





Happy 41st

WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 15th, 1982



Happy 40th

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Bark At The Moon – November 15th, 1983





Happy 35th

JOURNEY’s Greatest Hits - November 15th, 1988

“15 Smash Songs”… over 15 million sold in the US alone!







KISS’ Smashes, Thrashes & Hits - November 15th, 1988



Happy 10th

APOCALYPTICA’s Wagner Reloaded – November 15th, 2013

ALESTORM’s Live At The End Of The World (DVD) – November 15th, 2013

Happy 13th

HATE's Erebos - November 15th, 2010

SOLEFALD's Norron Livskunst - November 15th, 2010

Happy 12th

CYNIC’s Carbon-Based Anatomy – November 15th, 2011

VILE’s Metamorphosis – November 15th, 2011

DRAGONLAND’s Under The Grey Banner – November 15th, 2011

Happy 4th

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Walk Beyond the Dark - November 15th, 2019

BOMBUS - Vulture Culture - November 15th, 2019

CYHRA - No Halos in Hell - November 15th, 2019

DESPISED ICON - Purgatory - November 15th, 2019

RAGNAROK - Non Debellicata - November 15th, 2019

SPOIL ENGINE - Renaissence Noire - November 15th, 2019







