Today In Metal History 🤘 November 19th, 2023🤘 LED ZEPPELIN, QUIET RIOT, TOOL, MATT SORUM, RUSH, EXODUS

TALENT WE LOST



​R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007 (aged 52)





R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008 (aged 39)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 52nd

Justin Gunnar Walter Chancellor (TOOL) - November 19th, 1971





Happy 63rd

Matt Sorum (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES, THE CULT) - November 19th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

LED ZEPPELIN's CODA - November 19th, 1982





THE KINKS’ Word Of Mouth - November 19th, 1984

Happy 16th

TARJA TURUNEN’s My Winter Storm – November 19th, 2007

Happy 14th

OBITUARY's Live Xecution - Party.San 2008 - November 19th, 2009

Happy 13th

SAMAEL's Antigod - November 19th, 2010





Happy 11th

LED ZEPPELIN’s Celebration Day - November 19th, 2012

Happy 10th

RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 19th, 2013







FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2 – November 19th, 2013

Happy 13th Birthday

ASTRAL DOORS' Testament Of Rock - The Best Of... - November 19th, 2010

THE OCEAN's Anthropocentric - November 19th, 2010

Happy 10 Birthday

CODE’s Augur Nox – November 19th, 2013

EPHEL DUATH’s Hemmed By Light, Shaped By Darkness – November 19th, 2013



Happy 2nd

THE DARKNESS - Motorheart - November 19, 2021

EXODUS - Persona Non Grata - November 19, 2021

KHEMMIS - Deceiver - November 19, 2021

OBSCURA - A Valediction - November 19, 2021

PATHOLOGY - The Everlasting Plague - November 19, 2021

ROSS JENNINGS - A Shadow Of My Future Self - November 19, 2021

SWALLOW THE SUN - Moonflowers - November 19, 2021

TEMPERANCE - Diamanti - November 19, 2021

THEATRES DES VAMPIRES - In Nomine Sanguinis - November 19, 2021

VOLUMES - Happier? - November 19, 2021