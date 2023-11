Today In Metal History 🤘 November 26th, 2023 🤘 YES, IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, HYPOCRISY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Kasey Smith (DANGER DANGER) - November 26, 1960

Happy 54th

Jeffrey Hirshberg (SPEEDEALER) - November 26th, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th

THE KINKS’ The Kink Kontroversy - November 26th, 1965

Happy 53rd

YES’ Fragile - November 26th, 1971





Happy 46th

ZZ TOP’s The Best Of ZZ Top (10 Legendary Texas Tales) - November 26th, 1977

Happy 33rd

PSYCHOTIC WALTZ's A Social Grace - November 26th, 1990

Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN’s Eddie's Archive - November 26th, 2002

JOURNEY’s Red 13 - November 26, 2002





Happy 16th

NEVER ENDING WAR's Goddess Of Windows - November 26th, 2007

Happy 13th

METALLICA's Live At Grimey's - November 26th, 2010





Happy 11th

INCANTATION’s Vanquish In Vengeance – November 26th, 2012

Happy 10th

BLACK SABBATH's Live…Gathered In Their Masses – November 26th, 2013







Happy 2nd

ARCHGOAT - Worship The Eternal Darkness - November 26, 2021

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Doom Crew Inc. - November 26, 2021

CYNIC - Ascension Codes - November 26, 2021

DEATH ANGEL - The Bastard Tracks (live album) - November 26, 2021

DEEP PURPLE - Turning To Crime (covers album) - November 26, 2021

HOLLOW - Tower - November 26, 2021

HYPOCRISY - Worship - November 26, 2021

IMMINENCE - Heaven In Hiding - November 26, 2021

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - An Evening With Imperial Triumphant (live album) - November 26, 2021

IN MOURNING - The Bleeding Veil - November 26, 2021

LOCK UP - The Dregs Of Hades - November 26, 2021

LORDI - Lordiversity (box set) - November 26, 2021

NEGURA BUNGET - Zău - November 26, 2021

THE OCEAN - Phanerozoic Live (live album) - November 26, 2021

RHAPSODY OF FIRE - Glory For Salvation - November 26, 2021

VARDIS - 100 M.P.H. @ 100 Club (live album) - November 26, 2021

VICTORY - Gods Of Tomorrow - November 26, 2021

VOICES - Breaking The Trauma Bond - November 26, 2021