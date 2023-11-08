Today In Metal History 🤘 November 8th, 2023🤘 RIOT, LED ZEPPELIN, MOTÖRHEAD, THIN LIZZY, IRON MAIDEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003 (aged 47)



We lost the powerful voice on Rock City (1977), Narita (1979) and the untouchable Fire Down Under (1981) 20 years ago today (November 8th, 2003). He was only 47. RIP RIOT’s Guy Speranza.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971



Happy 49th

THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974



QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974

STYX’ Man Of Miracles - November 8, 1974.

Happy 43rd

MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980



Happy 40th

GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983

Happy 30th

IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993



Happy 24th

MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - November 8th, 1999

Happy 13th

ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010



ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010

DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010

THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010

Happy 12th

RUSH’s Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland - November 8th, 2011

Happy 11th

ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012

Happy 10th

EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013

CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013

ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013

IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013

Happy 7th

DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s - The Synarchy Of Molten Bones (EP) - November 8th, 2016

Happy 4th

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Get Loud! - November 8th, 2019

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Legacy Of The Dark Lands - November 8th, 2019



THE DARK ELEMENT’s Songs The Night Sings - November 8th, 2019

ESOTERIC’s A Pyrrhic Existence - November 8th, 2019

OTHERWISE’s Defy - November 8th, 2019

PRETTY MAIDS’ Undress Your Madness - November 8th, 2019

QUIET RIOT’s Hollywood Cowboys - November 8th, 2019

WOLFBRIGADE’s The Enemy: Reality - November 8th, 2019