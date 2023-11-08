Today In Metal History 🤘 November 8th, 2023🤘 RIOT, LED ZEPPELIN, MOTÖRHEAD, THIN LIZZY, IRON MAIDEN
November 8, 2023, 17 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003 (aged 47)
We lost the powerful voice on Rock City (1977), Narita (1979) and the untouchable Fire Down Under (1981) 20 years ago today (November 8th, 2003). He was only 47. RIP RIOT’s Guy Speranza.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971
Happy 49th
THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974
QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974
STYX’ Man Of Miracles - November 8, 1974.
Happy 43rd
MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980
Happy 40th
GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983
Happy 30th
IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993
Happy 24th
MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - November 8th, 1999
Happy 13th
ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010
Happy 12th
RUSH’s Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland - November 8th, 2011
Happy 11th
ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012
Happy 10th
EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013
Happy 7th
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s - The Synarchy Of Molten Bones (EP) - November 8th, 2016
Happy 4th
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Get Loud! - November 8th, 2019
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Legacy Of The Dark Lands - November 8th, 2019
THE DARK ELEMENT’s Songs The Night Sings - November 8th, 2019
ESOTERIC’s A Pyrrhic Existence - November 8th, 2019
OTHERWISE’s Defy - November 8th, 2019
PRETTY MAIDS’ Undress Your Madness - November 8th, 2019
QUIET RIOT’s Hollywood Cowboys - November 8th, 2019
WOLFBRIGADE’s The Enemy: Reality - November 8th, 2019