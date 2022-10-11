Today In Metal History 🤘 October 11th, 2022🤘 BEHEMOTH, MONTROSE, BAL-SAGOTH, DEATH ANGEL, VANDEN PLAS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974



Happy 23rd

BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999



Happy 17th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004





Happy 16th

ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 11th, 2005

SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006





Happy 11th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011

NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011

Happy 9th

DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013



TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday

ABSU's Abzu - October 11th, 2011

BLACK COBRA's Invernal - October 11th, 2011

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days - October 11th, 2011



CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour - October 11th, 2011

ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy - October 11th, 2011

FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable - October 11th, 2011

IMMOLATION's Providence - October 11th, 2011

JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few - October 11th, 2011

RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures - October 11th, 2011

SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination - October 11th, 2011

THIS IS HELL's Black Mass - October 11th, 2011

Happy 3rd

BURY YOUR DEAD’s We Are Bury Your Dead (EP) - October 11th, 2019

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s The Act - October 11th, 2019

ECLIPSE’s Paradigm - October 11th, 2019

EYE OF THE ENEMY’s Titan - October 11th, 2019

GIDEON’s Out of Control - October 11th, 2019

GRIM REAPER’s At the Gates - October 11th, 2019

LACUNA COIL’s Black Anima - October 11th, 2019

LIFE OF AGONY’s The Sound of Scars - October 11th, 2019

MICHAEL SWEET’s Ten - October 11th, 2019

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Last Rager (EP) - October 11th, 2019

PROFANATICA’s Rotting Incarnation of God - October 11th, 2019

TOOTHGRINDER’s I AM - October 11th, 2019

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Explorers (EP) - October 11th, 2019

VANDEN PLAS’ The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening - October 11th, 2019



VARIALS’ In Darkness - October 11th, 2019