Today In Metal History 🤘 October 11th, 2022🤘 BEHEMOTH, MONTROSE, BAL-SAGOTH, DEATH ANGEL, VANDEN PLAS
October 11, 2022, 57 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974
Happy 23rd
BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999
Happy 17th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004
Happy 16th
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 11th, 2005
SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006
Happy 11th
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011
NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011
Happy 9th
DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013
TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday
ABSU's Abzu - October 11th, 2011
BLACK COBRA's Invernal - October 11th, 2011
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days - October 11th, 2011
CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour - October 11th, 2011
ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy - October 11th, 2011
FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable - October 11th, 2011
IMMOLATION's Providence - October 11th, 2011
JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few - October 11th, 2011
RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures - October 11th, 2011
SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination - October 11th, 2011
THIS IS HELL's Black Mass - October 11th, 2011
Happy 3rd
BURY YOUR DEAD’s We Are Bury Your Dead (EP) - October 11th, 2019
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s The Act - October 11th, 2019
ECLIPSE’s Paradigm - October 11th, 2019
EYE OF THE ENEMY’s Titan - October 11th, 2019
GIDEON’s Out of Control - October 11th, 2019
GRIM REAPER’s At the Gates - October 11th, 2019
LACUNA COIL’s Black Anima - October 11th, 2019
LIFE OF AGONY’s The Sound of Scars - October 11th, 2019
MICHAEL SWEET’s Ten - October 11th, 2019
MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Last Rager (EP) - October 11th, 2019
PROFANATICA’s Rotting Incarnation of God - October 11th, 2019
TOOTHGRINDER’s I AM - October 11th, 2019
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Explorers (EP) - October 11th, 2019
VANDEN PLAS’ The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening - October 11th, 2019
VARIALS’ In Darkness - October 11th, 2019