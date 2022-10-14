Today In Metal History 🤘 October 14th, 2022🤘TWISTED SISTER, IRON MAIDEN, JETHRO TULL, KISS, RIOT, SAXON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946

Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946

Happy 75th

Allan John Atkins (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 14th, 1947





Happy 50th

Miguel (CRYPTOPSY) - October 14, 1972

Happy 42nd

Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

TYRANNOSAURUS REX’ Prophets, Seers & Sages: The Angels Of The Ages - October 14th, 1968

Happy 48th

JETHRO TULL’s War Child - October 14th, 1974



Happy 45th

KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977



Happy 38th

RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983



Happy 37th

IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985





Happy 28th

JIMMY PAGE + ROBERT PLANT’s No Quarter - October 14th, 1994





Happy 19th

ZZ TOP’s Chrome, Smoke & BBQ - October 14th, 2003

TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003

Happy 13th

DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009

Happy 9th

DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live (DVD) – October 14th, 2013

Happy 11th

ALMAH’s Motion - October 14th, 2011

ETERNAL GRAY’s Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011

HYPOCRISY’s Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011

SCORPIONS’ Live 2011: Get Your Sting & Blackout - October 14th, 2011

SOLSTAFIR’s Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011

TSJUDER’s Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011

Happy 8th

EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014



OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014

REVOCATION’s Deathless - October 14th, 2014

SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014

Happy 6th

ANCIIENTS’ Voice of the Void - October 14th, 2016

DARKTHRONE’s Arctic Thunder - October 14th, 2016



THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Dissociation - October 14th, 2016

HARDLINE’s Human Nature - October 14th, 2016

HEAVEN BELOW’s Good Morning Apocalypse - October 14th, 2016

HOBBS ANGEL OF DEATH’s Heaven Bled - October 14th, 2016

RED FANG’s Only Ghosts - October 14th, 2016

SACRED STEEL’s Heavy Metal Sacrifice - October 14th, 2016

SECRET SPHERE’s One Night in Tokyo (live album) - October 14th, 2016

SONIC SYNDICATE’s Confessions - October 14th, 2016

THEATRES des VAMPIRES ‘ Candyland - October 14th, 2016

WORMROT’s Voices - October 14th, 2016