Today In Metal History 🤘 October 14th, 2023🤘TWISTED SISTER, IRON MAIDEN, JETHRO TULL, KISS, RIOT, SAXON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015 (aged 55)







R.I.P. William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946 - November 8th, 2022





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946

Happy 76th

Allan John Atkins (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 14th, 1947





Happy 51st

Miguel (CRYPTOPSY) - October 14, 1972

Happy 43rd

Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

TYRANNOSAURUS REX’ Prophets, Seers & Sages: The Angels Of The Ages - October 14th, 1968

Happy 49th

JETHRO TULL’s War Child - October 14th, 1974



Happy 46th

KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977



Happy 39th

RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983



Happy 38th

IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985





Happy 29th

JIMMY PAGE + ROBERT PLANT’s No Quarter - October 14th, 1994





Happy 20th

ZZ TOP’s Chrome, Smoke & BBQ - October 14th, 2003

TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003

Happy 14th

DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009

Happy 10th

DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live – October 14th, 2013

Happy 12th

ALMAH’s Motion - October 14th, 2011

ETERNAL GRAY’s Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011

HYPOCRISY’s Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011

SCORPIONS’ Live 2011: Get Your Sting & Blackout - October 14th, 2011

SOLSTAFIR’s Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011

TSJUDER’s Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011

Happy 9th

EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014



OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014

REVOCATION’s Deathless - October 14th, 2014

SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014

Happy 7th

ANCIIENTS’ Voice of the Void - October 14th, 2016

DARKTHRONE’s Arctic Thunder - October 14th, 2016



THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Dissociation - October 14th, 2016

HARDLINE’s Human Nature - October 14th, 2016

HEAVEN BELOW’s Good Morning Apocalypse - October 14th, 2016

HOBBS ANGEL OF DEATH’s Heaven Bled - October 14th, 2016

RED FANG’s Only Ghosts - October 14th, 2016

SACRED STEEL’s Heavy Metal Sacrifice - October 14th, 2016

SECRET SPHERE’s One Night in Tokyo (live album) - October 14th, 2016

SONIC SYNDICATE’s Confessions - October 14th, 2016

THEATRES des VAMPIRES ‘ Candyland - October 14th, 2016

WORMROT’s Voices - October 14th, 2016