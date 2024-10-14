Today In Metal History 🤘 October 14th, 2024🤘TWISTED SISTER, NAZARETH, IRON MAIDEN, TRIUMPH, KISS, RIOT, SAXON
October 14, 2024, 53 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015 (aged 55)
R.I.P. William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946 - November 8th, 2022 (aged 76)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946
Happy 77th
Allan John Atkins (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 14th, 1947
Happy 52nd
Miguel (CRYPTOPSY) - October 14, 1972
Happy 44th
Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
TYRANNOSAURUS REX’ Prophets, Seers & Sages: The Angels Of The Ages - October 14th, 1968
Happy 50th
JETHRO TULL’s War Child - October 14th, 1974
Happy 47th
KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977
Happy 40th
RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983
Happy 39th
IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985
Happy 39th
TRIUMPH’s Stages - October 14, 1985
Happy 30th
JIMMY PAGE + ROBERT PLANT’s No Quarter - October 14th, 1994
Happy 21st
ZZ TOP’s Chrome, Smoke & BBQ - October 14th, 2003
TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003
Happy 15th
DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009
Happy 11th
DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live – October 14th, 2013
Happy 13th
ALMAH’s Motion - October 14th, 2011
ETERNAL GRAY’s Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011
HYPOCRISY’s Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011
SCORPIONS’ Live 2011: Get Your Sting & Blackout - October 14th, 2011
SOLSTAFIR’s Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011
TSJUDER’s Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011
Happy 10th
EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman – October 14th, 2014
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014
REVOCATION’s Deathless - October 14th, 2014
SCAR SYMMETRY’s The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014
Happy 8th
ANCIIENTS’ Voice of the Void - October 14th, 2016
DARKTHRONE’s Arctic Thunder - October 14th, 2016
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Dissociation - October 14th, 2016
HARDLINE’s Human Nature - October 14th, 2016
HEAVEN BELOW’s Good Morning Apocalypse - October 14th, 2016
HOBBS ANGEL OF DEATH’s Heaven Bled - October 14th, 2016
RED FANG’s Only Ghosts - October 14th, 2016
SACRED STEEL’s Heavy Metal Sacrifice - October 14th, 2016
SECRET SPHERE’s One Night in Tokyo - October 14th, 2016
SONIC SYNDICATE’s Confessions - October 14th, 2016
THEATRES des VAMPIRES ‘ Candyland - October 14th, 2016
WORMROT’s Voices - October 14th, 2016