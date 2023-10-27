Today In Metal History 🤘 October 27th, 2023🤘 CELTIC FROST, K.K. DOWNING, MOTÖRHEAD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) - October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015 (aged 48)





R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed: March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013 (aged 71)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (KK'S PRIEST, JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

TEN YEARS AFTER’s Ten Years After - October 27th, 1967

Happy 54th

JOHNNY WINTER’s Second Winter - October 27th, 1969



Happy 48th

ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975

Happy 44th

MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979



Happy 38th

CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985



Celtic Frost leader Thomas Gabriel Fischer spoke to BraveWords about acquiring the artwork for To Mega Therion from H.R. Giger:

"Well Martin (Ain) and I had pored over Giger's Necronomicon, his oversized, standard work constantly. It was basically our bible, we looked at it literally every day. And of course we loved the Satan 1 painting. When we wrote to him in late '83, when I wrote to him in my little letter, handwritten letter, we mentioned that painting and said if it's at all possible, would it be possible to do a collaboration with this painting? And to our astonishment he actually responded. He called us and his then wife also called us, who did his administration at the time, and we began to have regular phone calls, we began to have regular letter exchanges. It was of course before email and so on, and he told me on the phone one day that he had just finished what he called The Red Phase, a series of paintings in red paint, and he said his favourite painting of the series is the only one that hasn't been published yet, and he said, 'If you're agreed to also use that red painting that I love so much, and put it also on the album, I'll give you the Satan 1 for free'."

Happy 31st

AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992

TRIUMPH’s Edge Of Excess - October 27, 1992

Happy 28th

AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995



Happy 26th

RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997



Happy 25th

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Greatest Hits / GREATE$T HIT$) - October 27th, 1998

DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998







Happy 20th

MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - October 27th, 2003

Happy 19th

KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004

Happy 14th Birthday

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009

WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009



ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned - October 27th, 2009

PELICAN's What We All Come To Need - October 27th, 2009

THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine - October 27th, 2009

SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter - October 27th, 2009



Happy 12th

MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – October 27th, 2011

Happy 11th

EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss – October 27th, 2014

AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero – October 27th, 2014

HAKEN’s Restoration (EP) – October 27th, 2014

DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014

SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014

Happy 6th

10 YEARS’ (How to Live) As Ghosts - October 27th, 2017

ALL PIGS MUST DIE’s Hostage Animal - October 27th, 2017

BUTCHER BABIES’ Lilith - October 27th, 2017

COMMUNIC’s Where Echoes Gather - October 27th, 2017

FORGOTTEN TOMB’s We Owe You Nothing - October 27th, 2017

GNAW’s Cutting Pieces - October 27th, 2017

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Five - October 27th, 2017

KELDIAN’s Darkness and Light - October 27th, 2017

MADAM X’s Monstrocity - October 27th, 2017

MISANTHROPE’s ΑXΩ - October 27th, 2017

NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Urn - October 27th, 2017

POWERMAN 5000’s New Wave - October 27th, 2017

RED’s Gone - October 27th, 2017

SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Hands of Fate - October 27th, 2017

SERENITY’s Lionheart - October 27th, 2017

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Blood of My Enemy - October 27th, 2017



