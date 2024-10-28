Today In Metal History 🤘 October 28th, 2024🤘 OBITUARY, QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, KISS, ZZ TOP, HAMMERFALL, AT THE GATES
October 28, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956
Happy 71st
Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977
SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977
Happy 42nd
KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 28th, 1982
Happy 41st
VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983
Happy 39th
ZZ TOP’s Afterburner - October 28th, 1985
Happy 27th
KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997
Happy 22nd
HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002
Happy 21st
DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003
HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy! - October 28th, 2009
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP - October 28th, 2009
Happy 13th
STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011
ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011
Happy 11th
AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles – October 28th, 2013
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option – October 28th, 2013
Happy 10th
AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014
OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014
RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence – October 28th, 2014
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum – October 28th, 2014
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans – October 28th, 2014
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule – October 28th, 2014
Happy 8th
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s The Whole of the Law - October 28th, 2016
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s The Stage - October 28th, 2016
CAR BOMB’s Meta - October 28th, 2016
CROWBAR’s The Serpent Only Lies - October 28th, 2016
DERANGED’s Struck by a Murderous Siege - October 28th, 2016
DOPE’s Blood Money, Part 1 - October 28th, 2016
HELMET’s Dead to the World - October 28th, 2016
KRYPTS’ Remnants of Expansion - October 28th, 2016
MADDER MORTEM’s Red in Tooth and Claw - October 28th, 2016
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s This Light I Hold - October 28th, 2016
PAINTED IN EXILE’s The Ordeal - October 28th, 2016
SERPENTIINE DOMINION’s Serpentine Dominion - October 28th, 2016
TESTAMENT’s Brotherhood Of The Snake - October 28th, 2016
THEOCRACY’s Ghost Ship - October 28th, 2016
ULCERATE’s Shrines of Paralysis - October 28th, 2016
UPON A BURNING BODY’s Straight from the Barrio - October 28th, 2016
WHORES’ Gold - October 28th, 2016