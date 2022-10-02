Today In Metal History 🤘 October 2nd, 2022🤘 ACCEPT, BATHORY, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950





Happy 51st Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th

KINKS’ Kinks - October 2nd, 1964

Happy 52nd

PINK FLOYD’s Atom Heart Mother - October 2nd, 1970

Happy 40th

ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982



Happy 38th

BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984



Happy 27th

IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995



Happy 26th

ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996



Happy 22nd

THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000

Happy 21st

CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001

MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 19th

APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003

Happy 15th Birthday

SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007

ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007

Happy 13th

SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015



QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015

TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015

W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015

DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015

KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015

SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015

SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 2nd

AMARANTHE’s Manifest - October 2nd, 2020

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Endarkenment - October 2nd, 2020

COREY TAYLOR’s CMFT - October 2nd, 2020

DEVILDRIVER’s Dealing with Demons I - October 2nd, 2020

ENSLAVED’s Utgard - October 2nd, 2020



GOTTHARD’s Steve Lee – The Eyes of a Tiger: In Memory of Our Unforgotten Friend - October 2nd, 2020

IRON ANGEL’s Emerald Eyes - October 2nd, 2020

NACHTBLUT’s Vanitas - October 2nd, 2020

SILENTIUM’s Motiva - October 2nd, 2020

SIX FEET UNDER’s Nightmares of the Decomposed - October 2nd, 2020

SUMAC’s May You Be Held - October 2nd, 2020