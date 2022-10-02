Today In Metal History 🤘 October 2nd, 2022🤘 ACCEPT, BATHORY, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM
October 2, 2022, 42 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950
Happy 51st Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 58th
KINKS’ Kinks - October 2nd, 1964
Happy 52nd
PINK FLOYD’s Atom Heart Mother - October 2nd, 1970
Happy 40th
ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982
Happy 38th
BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984
Happy 27th
IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995
Happy 26th
ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996
Happy 22nd
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000
Happy 21st
CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001
MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 19th
APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003
Happy 15th Birthday
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007
Happy 13th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015
TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015
W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 2nd
AMARANTHE’s Manifest - October 2nd, 2020
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Endarkenment - October 2nd, 2020
COREY TAYLOR’s CMFT - October 2nd, 2020
DEVILDRIVER’s Dealing with Demons I - October 2nd, 2020
ENSLAVED’s Utgard - October 2nd, 2020
GOTTHARD’s Steve Lee – The Eyes of a Tiger: In Memory of Our Unforgotten Friend - October 2nd, 2020
IRON ANGEL’s Emerald Eyes - October 2nd, 2020
NACHTBLUT’s Vanitas - October 2nd, 2020
SILENTIUM’s Motiva - October 2nd, 2020
SIX FEET UNDER’s Nightmares of the Decomposed - October 2nd, 2020
SUMAC’s May You Be Held - October 2nd, 2020