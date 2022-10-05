Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2022🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, BEHEMOTH

October 5, 2022, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 October 5th, 2022🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, RIOT, SAXON, BEHEMOTH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997

R.I.P. Steve Lee (born Stefan Alois; GOTTHARD): August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010

R.I.P “Fast” Eddie Clarke (MOTORHEAD, FASTWAY) - October 5th, 1950 - January 10th, 2018

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th
Steven “Steve” Haworth Miller (STEVE MILLER BAND) - October 5, 1943

Happy 75th
Brian Johnson (AC/DC, GEORDIE) - October 5th, 1947

Happy 63rd
Troy Luccketta (TESLA) - October 5th, 1959

Happy 59th
Ronni Le Tekro (born Rolf Ågrim Tekrø; TNT) - October 5th, 1963

Happy 48th
Anders Brolycke (SACRAMENTUM) – October 5th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin III - October 5th, 1970

Happy 43rd
RIOT's Narita - October 5th, 1979

Happy 41st
SAXON's Denim And Leather - October 5th, 1981

Happy 35th
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Legend - October 5th, 1987

Happy 32nd
DEEP PURPLE’s Slaves And Masters (October 5th, 1990)

Happy 29th
DEF LEPPARD’s Retro Active - October 5th, 1993

Happy 24th
RHAPSODY’s Symphony Of Enchanted Lands - October 5th, 1998

Happy 18th
DREAM THEATER’s Live At Budokan - October 5th, 2004

Happy 13th
MARIONETTE's Enemies - October 5th, 2009

Happy 12th
JOE SATRIANI's Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards - October 5th, 2010

Happy 10th
REBELLION’s The Best Of Viking History - October 5th, 2012
SYLOSIS’ Monolith - October 5th, 2012

Happy 4th
AUTHOR & PUNISHER’s Beastland - October 5th, 2018
BEHEMOTH’s I Loved You at Your Darkest - October 5th, 2018



COHEED AND CAMBRIA’s Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures - October 5th, 2018
HIGH ON FIRE’s Electric Messiah - October 5th, 2018
ICE NINE KILLS’ The Silver Scream - October 5th, 2018
MONUMENTS’ Phronesis - October 5th, 2018
SYLAR’s Seasons - October 5th, 2018
WINDHAND’s Eternal Return - October 5th, 2018
WRATH’s Rage - October 5th, 2018



VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

