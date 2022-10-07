Today In Metal History 🤘 October 7th, 2022🤘SLAYER, KROKUS, EXODUS, METAL CHURCH, MESHUGGAH

October 7, 2022, 22 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st
Marc Storace (KROKUS) - October 7th, 1951

Happy 69th
Ricky Lynn Phillips (STYX, THE BABYS, BAD ENGLISH, COVERDALE-PAGE) - October 7th, 1953
Tico Torres (BON JOVI) - October 7th, 1953

Happy 64th
Stan Bush – October 7th, 1958

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th
SLAYER's Reign In Blood - October 7th, 1986

RICHARD WRIGHT's (PINK FLOYD) Broken China - October 7th, 1986

Happy 35th
EXODUS’ Pleasures Of The Flesh – October 7th, 1987

Happy 29th
METAL CHURCH’s Hanging In The Balance - October 7th, 1993

Happy 26th
MY DYING BRIDE’s Like Gods Of The Sun - October 7th, 1996

Happy 25th
ROTTING CHRIST’s A Dead Poem - October 7th, 1997

Happy 19th
LIVING COLOUR’s Collideoscope - October 7th, 2003
RAGE's Soundchaser - October 7th, 2003

Happy 8th
SIXX:A.M.’s Modern Vintage – October 7th, 2014

Happy 11th Birthday
AS YOU DROWN’s Rat King – October 7th, 2011
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Animation Of Entomology (EP) - October 7th, 2011
THREAT SIGNAL's Threat Signal - October 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday:
GODFLESH’s A World Lit Only By Fire – October 7th, 2014
RIGOR MORTIS’ Slaves To The Grave – October 7th, 2014
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITON’s Ride On – October 7th, 2014

Happy 6th
ALTER BRIDGE’s The Last Hero - October 7th, 2016
ALTER BRIDGE’s While They Were Sleeping - October 7th, 2016
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Transit Blues - October 7th, 2016
FIT FOR A KING’s Deathgrip - October 7th, 2016
KYNG’s Breathe in the Water - October 7th, 2016
LEAVES' EYES’ Fires in the North (EP) - October 7th, 2016
MESHUGGAH’s The Violent Sleep of Reason - October 7th, 2016

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Path of Eight - October 7th, 2016
SLAVES ON DOPE’s Horse - October 7th, 2016
SONATA ARCTICA’s The Ninth Hour - October 7th, 2016
WATCHTOWER’s Concepts of Math: Book One (EP) - October 7th, 2016



VENOM INC. – “Come To Me” (Nuclear Blast)

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

