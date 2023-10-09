Today In Metal History 🤘 October 9th, 2023🤘 SHARON OSBOURNE, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, ARMORED SAINT, HAMMERFALL
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002 (aged 57)
R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
SHARON RACHEL OSBOURNE - October 9th, 1952 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)
Happy 50th
Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33nd
SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990
STYX’ Edge Of The Century - October 9th, 1990
Happy 45th
JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine - October 9th, 1978
Happy 47th
SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976
Uli Jon Roth on the controversial cover: "When we did the album, I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. But now since I have a daughter, I find it quite embarrassing. Not that I didn't see it, because I was just a kid. I thought, why not? It wasn't my idea, it was the record company’s idea.”
Happy 39th
ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984
Happy 32nd
INFECTIOUS GROOVES’ The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991
Happy 28th
SAVATAGE’s Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995
Happy 23rd
HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000
Happy 16th
MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007
OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007
MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007
ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007
Happy 14th
BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009
LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009
MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009
Happy 11th
KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012
DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) – October 9th, 2012
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal – October 9th, 2012
AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill – October 9th, 2012
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence – October 9th, 2012
CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind – October 9th, 2012
DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming – October 9th, 2012
MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics – October 9th, 2012
NONPOINT’s Nonpoint – October 9th, 2012
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine – October 9th, 2012
TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July – October 9th, 2012
WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations – October 9th, 2012
Happy 8th
NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015
Happy 4th
VINNIE MOORE’s Soul Shifter - October 9th, 2019
Happy 3rd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s The Symbol Remains - October 9th, 2020
DEATH ANGEL’s Under Pressure (EP) - October 9th, 2020
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 (compilation album) - October 9th, 2020
KING PARROT’s Holed Up in the Lair (EP) - October 9th, 2020
NECROPHOBIC’s Dawn Of The Damned - October 9th, 2020
THE UNGUIDED’s Father Shadow - October 9th, 2020
VENOM PRISON’s Primeval - October 9th, 2020
WOLVES AT THE GATE’s Dawn (EP) - October 9th, 2020