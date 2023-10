Today In Metal History 🤘 October 9th, 2023🤘 SHARON OSBOURNE, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, ARMORED SAINT, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002 (aged 57)





R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980 (aged 40)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

SHARON RACHEL OSBOURNE - October 9th, 1952 (photo credit above: Mike Bax)

Happy 50th

Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33nd

SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990



STYX Edge Of The Century - October 9th, 1990

Happy 45th

JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine - October 9th, 1978



Happy 47th

SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976

Uli Jon Roth on the controversial cover: "When we did the album, I didn't think there was anything wrong with it. But now since I have a daughter, I find it quite embarrassing. Not that I didn't see it, because I was just a kid. I thought, why not? It wasn't my idea, it was the record companys idea.



Happy 39th

ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984



Happy 32nd

INFECTIOUS GROOVES The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991

Happy 28th

SAVATAGEs Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995

Happy 23rd

HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000



Happy 16th

MY DYING BRIDEs A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007

OVERKILLs Immortalis - October 9th, 2007



MEGADETHs Warchest October 9th, 2007

ASTRAL DOORS New Revelation - October 9th, 2007

Happy 14th

BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn - October 9th, 2009

LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP - October 9th, 2009

MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP - October 9th, 2009

Happy 11th

KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012



DIOs The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) October 9th, 2012

THE ACACIA STRAINs Death Is The Only Mortal October 9th, 2012

AUGUST BURNS REDs August Burns Red Presents: Sledding Hill October 9th, 2012

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND MEs The Parallax II: Future Sequence October 9th, 2012

CONVERGEs All We Love We Leave Behind October 9th, 2012

DAYLIGHT DIES A Frail Becoming October 9th, 2012

MALIGNANCYs Eugenics October 9th, 2012

NONPOINTs Nonpoint October 9th, 2012

SEVEN KINGDOMS Fire Is Mine October 9th, 2012

TEXAS IN JULYs Texas In July October 9th, 2012

WEAPONs Embers And Revelations October 9th, 2012

Happy 8th

NONEXISTs Throne Of Scars October 9th, 2015

Happy 4th

VINNIE MOOREs Soul Shifter - October 9th, 2019

Happy 3rd

BLUE YSTER CULTs The Symbol Remains - October 9th, 2020

DEATH ANGELs Under Pressure (EP) - October 9th, 2020

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCHs A Decade of Destruction, Volume 2 (compilation album) - October 9th, 2020

KING PARROTs Holed Up in the Lair (EP) - October 9th, 2020

NECROPHOBICs Dawn Of The Damned - October 9th, 2020



THE UNGUIDEDs Father Shadow - October 9th, 2020

VENOM PRISONs Primeval - October 9th, 2020

WOLVES AT THE GATEs Dawn (EP) - October 9th, 2020