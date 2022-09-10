Today In Metal History 🤘 September 10th, 2022🤘 AEROSMITH, KISS, JETHRO TULL, RUSH, KAMELOT

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) - September 10th, 1950

Donald George Powell (SLADE) - September 10th, 1950





Happy 54th

Chip Z’Nuff (ENUFF Z’NUFF) - September 10th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

KISS Alive! - September 10th, 1975



Happy 31st

JETHRO TULL’s Catfish Rising - September 10th, 1991



Happy 26th

RUSH's Test For Echo - September 10th, 1996





Happy 15th

HIGH ON FIRE's Death Is This Communion - September 10th, 2007

Happy 12th

SWASHBUCKLE's Crime Always Pays... - September 10th, 2010

KAMELOT's Poetry For The Poisoned - September 10th, 2010



VOLBEAT's Beyond Hell/Above Heaven - September 10th, 2010

Happy 10th

AEON ZEN’s Enigma – September 10th, 2012