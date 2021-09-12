Today In Metal History 🤘 September 12th, 2021🤘 RUSH, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, METALLICA, SAYTRICON, ANTHRAX

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Neil Peart (RUSH): September 12th, 1952 - January 7th, 2020 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 53rd

Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968



Happy 45th

Murat-George Cenan (MELECHESH’s Ashmedi) - September 12th, 1975

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975

Pink Floyd commented: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."

Happy 46th

THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975



Happy 32nd

AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989





Happy 31st

ANNIHILATOR’s Never, Neverland - September 12th, 1990

Happy 27th

SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994



Happy 25th

VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995

Happy 13th

METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008



Happy 15th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006

Happy 10th

ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011



Happy 9th

THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012

(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)