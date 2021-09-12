Today In Metal History 🤘 September 12th, 2021🤘 RUSH, THIN LIZZY, AEROSMITH, METALLICA, SAYTRICON, ANTHRAX
September 12, 2021, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Neil Peart (RUSH): September 12th, 1952 - January 7th, 2020 (Photo above by Joe Kleon)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 53rd
Reid Laurence "Larry" LaLonde (PRIMUS, POSSESSED) - September 12th, 1968
Happy 45th
Murat-George Cenan (MELECHESH’s Ashmedi) - September 12th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Wish You Were Here - September 12th, 1975
Pink Floyd commented: "In 1975, Pink Floyd's much-loved Wish You Were Here album was released. Coming at a time with some degree of strife within the band, Roger Waters noted that 'most of us didn't wish we were there at all; we wished we were somewhere else,' Nevertheless, the tension gave a certain edge to the album, and amplified the central theme of absence."
Happy 46th
THIN LIZZY's Fighting - September 12th, 1975
Happy 32nd
AEROSMITH's Pump - September 12th, 1989
Happy 31st
ANNIHILATOR’s Never, Neverland - September 12th, 1990
Happy 27th
SATYRICON's The Shadowthrone - September 12th, 1994
Happy 25th
VINCE NEIL's Carved In Stone - September 12th, 1995
Happy 13th
METALLICA's Death Magnetic - September 12th, 2008
Happy 15th
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Shot To Hell - September 12th, 2006
Happy 10th
ANTHRAX's Worship Music - September 12th, 2011
Happy 9th
THE GATHERING’s Disclosure - September 12th, 2012
(Neil Peart photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)