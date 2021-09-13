Today In Metal History 🤘 September 13th, 2021🤘 MEGADETH, DOKKEN, KISS, KING DIAMOND, CARCASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961

Happy 64th

Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957





Happy 62nd

Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959

Happy 54th

Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984



KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984



Happy 33rd

KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988



Happy 10th

ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011

DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011

Happy 8th

ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013

POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013

CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013



Happy 12th

THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) - September 13th, 2010

DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)

ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne

HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day

PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering

PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde

STEMM's Crossroads

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage

Happy 2nd

THE 69 EYES’ West End - September 13th, 2019

ALICE COOPER’s Breadcrumbs (EP) - September 13th, 2019

BEARTOOTH’s The Blackbird Session (EP) - September 13th, 2019

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ Rapture - September 13th, 2019

BLOOD RED THRONE’s Fit to Kill - September 13th, 2019

CHELSEA WOLFE’s Birth of Violence - September 13th, 2019

COLD’s The Things We Can't Stop - September 13th, 2019

CRASHDIET’s Rust - September 13th, 2019

DAWN OF DESTINY’s The Beast Inside - September 13th, 2019

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’s Postmortem Whispering Crows (EP) - September 13th, 2019

THE HU’s The Gereg - September 13th, 2019

KORN’s The Nothing - September 13th, 2019

PUDDLE OF MUDD’s Welcome to Galvania - September 13th, 2019

SINNER’s Santa Muerte - September 13th, 2019

TOM KEIFER’s Rise - September 13th, 2019



VISCERAL DISGORGE’s Slithering Evisceration - September 13th, 2019

VOID OF VISION’s Hyperdaze - September 13th, 2019

WAR OF AGES’s Void - September 13th, 2019

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Siege of Mercia: Live at Bloodstock 2017 (live album) - September 13th, 2019