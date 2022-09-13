Today In Metal History 🤘 September 13th, 2022🤘 MEGADETH, DOKKEN, KISS, KING DIAMOND, CARCASS
September 13, 2022, 55 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961
Happy 65th
Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957
Happy 63rd
Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959
Happy 55th
Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984
KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984
Happy 34th
KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988
Happy 11th
ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011
DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011
Happy 9th
ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013
POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013
CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013
Happy 13th
THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) - September 13th, 2010
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde
STEMM's Crossroads
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage
Happy 3rd
THE 69 EYES’ West End - September 13th, 2019
ALICE COOPER’s Breadcrumbs (EP) - September 13th, 2019
BEARTOOTH’s The Blackbird Session (EP) - September 13th, 2019
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ Rapture - September 13th, 2019
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Fit to Kill - September 13th, 2019
CHELSEA WOLFE’s Birth of Violence - September 13th, 2019
COLD’s The Things We Can't Stop - September 13th, 2019
CRASHDIET’s Rust - September 13th, 2019
DAWN OF DESTINY’s The Beast Inside - September 13th, 2019
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’s Postmortem Whispering Crows (EP) - September 13th, 2019
THE HU’s The Gereg - September 13th, 2019
KORN’s The Nothing - September 13th, 2019
PUDDLE OF MUDD’s Welcome to Galvania - September 13th, 2019
SINNER’s Santa Muerte - September 13th, 2019
TOM KEIFER’s Rise - September 13th, 2019
VISCERAL DISGORGE’s Slithering Evisceration - September 13th, 2019
VOID OF VISION’s Hyperdaze - September 13th, 2019
WAR OF AGES’s Void - September 13th, 2019
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Siege of Mercia: Live at Bloodstock 2017 (live album) - September 13th, 2019