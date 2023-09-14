Today In Metal History 🤘 September 14th, 2023🤘ARCH ENEMY, JETHRO TULL, IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH, FLOTSAM & JETSAM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Steven Earl Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 - October 20th 1977 (aged 28)



LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist/vocalist Steven Earl Gaines would’ve turned 73 today (September 14th, 1949). He died in the tragic October 1977 airplane crash which also killed lead vocalist/founding member Ronnie Van Zant, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines (Steve's older sister), assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.





R.I.P. Paul Francis Kossoff (FREE): September 14th, 1950 - March 19th, 1976

On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.





R.I.P. André Coelho Matos (ANGRA, SYMFONIA, VIPER, SHAAMAN): September 14th, 1971 - June 8th, 2019

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Pete Agnew (NAZARETH) - September 14th, 1946





Happy 52nd

Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, CONQUERING DYSTOPIA) - September 14th, 1971





Happy 38th

Paolo Francesco Gregoletto (TRIVIUM) - September 14th, 1985

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

JETHRO TULL’s Stormwatch - September 14th, 1979



Happy 42nd

IRON MAIDEN's Maiden Japan - September 14th, 1981





Happy 31st

JETHRO TULL’s A Little Light Music - September 14th, 1992

ENTROPY’s Ashen Existence - September 14th, 1992

Happy 30th

Judgment Night soundtrack - September 14th, 1993





Happy 24th

QUEENSRYCHE's Q2K - September 14th, 1999

Happy 19th

MEGADETH's The System Has Failed - September 14th 2004



AGE OF SILENCE's Acceleration - September 14th, 2004

Happy 16th

APOCALYPTICA's Worlds Collide - September 14th, 2007

ELVENKING's The Scythe - September 14th, 2007

H.I.M.'s Venus Doom - September 14th, 2007

Happy 13th

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's The Cold - September 14th, 2010



SULLY ERNA’s Avalon - September 14th, 2010

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Maree Noir - September 14th, 2010

SYSTEM DIVIDE’s The Conscious Sedation - September 14th, 2010

Happy 12th

LOUDNESS' Eve To Dawn - September 14th, 2011

Happy 11th

ELVENKING's Era - September 14th, 2012



VISION DIVINE’s Destination Set To Nowhere

Happy 9th

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - September 14th, 2014

Happy 5th

ARCHGOAT’s The Luciferian Crown - September 14th, 2018

BRANT BJORK’s Mankind Woman - September 14th, 2018

DEICIDE’s Overtures of Blasphemy - September 14th, 2018

FAILURE’s The Furthest Thing (EP) - September 14th, 2018

FIT FOR A KING’s Dark Skies - September 14th, 2018

GRAVE DIGGER’s The Living Dead - September 14th, 2018



TREAT’s Tunguska - September 14th, 2018

TURMION KATILOT’s Universal Satan - September 14th, 2018

URIAH HEEP’s Living the Dream - September 14th, 2018