Today In Metal History 🤘 September 16th, 2022🤘 HIRAX, MARC BOLAN, SKID ROW, KISS, SLASH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964





Happy 74th

Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948





Happy 60th

John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962

Happy 59th

Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963 (photo credit above: Chazo)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985



Happy 8th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014

SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014



Happy 11th

ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011

WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011

TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday:

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014

TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014

Happy 6th

ANCIENT’s Back to the Land of the Dead - September 16th, 2016

BRUJERIA’s Pocho Aztlan - September 16th, 2016

FINSTERFORST’s #Yølø (EP) - September 16th, 2016

GHOST’s Popestar (EP) - September 16th, 2016

HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Wanderer - September 16th, 2016

IN THE WOODS...’ Pure - September 16th, 2016

IRON FIRE’s Among the Dead - September 16th, 2016



KING 810’s La Petite Mort or a Conversation with God - September 16th, 2016

LORDI’s Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy) - September 16th, 2016

NARNIA’s Narnia - September 16th, 2016

TEMPERANCE’s The Earth Embraces Us All - September 16th, 2016

THY CATAFALQUE’s Meta - September 16th, 2016