Today In Metal History 🤘 September 16th, 2022🤘 HIRAX, MARC BOLAN, SKID ROW, KISS, SLASH
September 16, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964
Happy 74th
Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948
Happy 60th
John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962
Happy 59th
Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963 (photo credit above: Chazo)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985
Happy 8th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014
SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014
Happy 11th
ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011
WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011
TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday:
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014
TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014
Happy 6th
ANCIENT’s Back to the Land of the Dead - September 16th, 2016
BRUJERIA’s Pocho Aztlan - September 16th, 2016
FINSTERFORST’s #Yølø (EP) - September 16th, 2016
GHOST’s Popestar (EP) - September 16th, 2016
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Wanderer - September 16th, 2016
IN THE WOODS...’ Pure - September 16th, 2016
IRON FIRE’s Among the Dead - September 16th, 2016
KING 810’s La Petite Mort or a Conversation with God - September 16th, 2016
LORDI’s Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy) - September 16th, 2016
NARNIA’s Narnia - September 16th, 2016
TEMPERANCE’s The Earth Embraces Us All - September 16th, 2016
THY CATAFALQUE’s Meta - September 16th, 2016