Today In Metal History 🤘 September 16th, 2023🤘 HIRAX, MARC BOLAN, SKID ROW, KISS, SLASH
September 16, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977 (aged 29)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964
Happy 75th
Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948
Happy 61st
John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962
Happy 60th
Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963 (photo credit above: Chazo)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985
Happy 9th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014
SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014
Happy 12th
ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011
WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011
TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday:
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014
TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014
Happy 7th
ANCIENT’s Back to the Land of the Dead - September 16th, 2016
BRUJERIA’s Pocho Aztlan - September 16th, 2016
FINSTERFORST’s #Yølø (EP) - September 16th, 2016
GHOST’s Popestar (EP) - September 16th, 2016
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Wanderer - September 16th, 2016
IN THE WOODS...’ Pure - September 16th, 2016
IRON FIRE’s Among the Dead - September 16th, 2016
KING 810’s La Petite Mort or a Conversation with God - September 16th, 2016
LORDI’s Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy) - September 16th, 2016
NARNIA’s Narnia - September 16th, 2016
TEMPERANCE’s The Earth Embraces Us All - September 16th, 2016
THY CATAFALQUE’s Meta - September 16th, 2016
Happy 1st
THE 69 EYES’ Drive - September 16th, 2022
BEHEMOTH’s Opvs Contra Natvram - September 16th, 2022
CLUTCH’s Sunrise on Slaughter Beach - September 16th, 2022
DESTRAGE’s SO MUCH. too much. - September 16th, 2022
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Color Decay - September 16th, 2022
EDENBRIDGE’s Shangri-La - September 16th, 2022
ELECTRIC CALLBOY’s Tekkno - September 16th, 2022
EPOCH OF UNLIGHT’s At War with the Multiverse - September 16th, 2022
HARTMANN’s Get Over It - September 16th, 2022
HETROERTZEN’s Phosphorus, Vol. 1 - September 16th, 2022
HOUSE OF LORDS’s Saints and Sinners - September 16th, 2022
MARCO MENDOZA’s New Direction - September 16th, 2022
OMEGA DIATRIBE’s My Sphere - September 16th, 2022
SPIRITUS MORTIS’s The Great Seal - September 16th, 2022