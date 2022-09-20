Today In Metal History 🤘 September 20th, 2022🤘 AC/DC, EXTREME, OZZY OSBOURNE, BULLETBOYS, YES, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996





R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948





Happy 56th

Nuno Duarte Gil Mendes Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966



Happy 55th

Martin Walkyier (SABBAT, SKYCLAD) - September 20th, 1967

Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967

Happy 54th

Hunter Benedict “Ben” Shepherd (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 20th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980



Happy 46th

AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976

AC/DC’s third highest selling album behind Back In Black and Highway To Hell.







Happy 33rd

BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988



Happy 23rd

YES’ The Ladder September 20th, 1999



Happy 18th

SAXON's Lionheart - September 20th, 2004



Happy 16th

MOTÖRHEAD’s BBC Live & In-Session - September 20th, 2005

BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005

GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005

Happy 11th

OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011



DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars - September 20th, 2011

MANTICORE's Safe - September 20th, 2011

METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP) - September 20th, 2011

RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric - September 20th, 2011

AMEBIX's Sonic Mass - September 20th, 2011

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns - September 20th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday

HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy - September 20th, 2013

STORMLORD’s Hesperia - September 20th, 2013

Happy 3rd

THE AGONIST’s Orphans - September 20th, 2019

AS I LAY DYING’s Shaped by Fire - September 20th, 2019

BLUT AUS NORD’s Hallucinogen - September 20th, 2019

CULT OF LUNA’s A Dawn to Fear - September 20th, 2019

EXHORDER’s Mourn the Southern Skies - September 20th, 2019

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Evolution - September 20th, 2019

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST’s Revelation - September 20th, 2019



THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Wild Gods - September 20th, 2019