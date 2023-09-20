Today In Metal History 🤘 September 20th, 2023🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, AC/DC, EXTREME, BULLETBOYS, YES, OPETH

September 20, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996 (aged 47)

R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th
Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948

Happy 57th
Nuno Duarte Gil Mendes Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966

Happy 56th
Martin Walkyier (SABBAT, SKYCLAD) - September 20th, 1967
Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967

Happy 55th
Hunter Benedict “Ben” Shepherd (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 20th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd
OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980

Happy 47th
AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976
AC/DC’s third highest selling album behind Back In Black and Highway To Hell.


 

Happy 35th
BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988

Happy 24th
YES’ The Ladder September 20th, 1999

Happy 19th
SAXON's Lionheart - September 20th, 2004

Happy 18th
MOTÖRHEAD’s BBC Live & In-Session - September 20th, 2005
BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005
GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005

Happy 12th
OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011

DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars - September 20th, 2011
MANTICORE's Safe - September 20th, 2011
METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under - September 20th, 2011
RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric - September 20th, 2011
AMEBIX's Sonic Mass - September 20th, 2011
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns - September 20th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday
HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy - September 20th, 2013
STORMLORD’s Hesperia - September 20th, 2013 

Happy 4th
THE AGONIST’s Orphans - September 20th, 2019
AS I LAY DYING’s Shaped by Fire - September 20th, 2019
BLUT AUS NORD’s Hallucinogen - September 20th, 2019
CULT OF LUNA’s A Dawn to Fear - September 20th, 2019
EXHORDER’s Mourn the Southern Skies - September 20th, 2019
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ Evolution - September 20th, 2019
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST’s Revelation - September 20th, 2019

THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Wild Gods - September 20th, 2019



