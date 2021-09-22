Today In Metal History 🤘 September 22nd, 2021🤘 DAVID COVERDALE, JOAN JETT, YES, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, KISS, SONATA ARCTICA
September 22, 2021, 56 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951
Happy 63rd Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
Happy 66th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955
Happy 60th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
Happy 59th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd Birthday
YES’ Tormato - September 22nd, 1978
Happy 35th Birthday
ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986
Happy 29th Birthday
EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992
Happy 23rd
APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998
KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 17th
EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
Happy 15th
AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006
TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday
ARCHSPIRE’s Relentless Mutation - September 22nd, 2017
CHELSEA WOLFE’s Hiss Spun - September 22nd, 2017
COUNTERPARTS’ You're Not You Anymore - September 22nd, 2017
CRADLE OF FILTH’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay - September 22nd, 2017
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’ The I - September 22nd, 2017
DIABLO BLVD’s Zero Hour - September 22nd, 2017
ENTER SHIKARI’s The Spark - September 22nd, 2017
KAUAN’s Kaiho - September 22nd, 2017
KING PARROT’s Ugly Produce - September 22nd, 2017
MASTODON’s Cold Dark Place (EP) - September 22nd, 2017
MATT CAMERON’s Cavedweller - September 22nd, 2017
MONARCH’s Never Forever - September 22nd, 2017
OTHERWISE’s Sleeping Lions - September 22nd, 2017
SATYRICON’s Deep Calleth Upon Deep - September 22nd, 2017
SONS OF TEXAS’ Forged in Fortitude - September 22nd, 2017
UFOMAMMUT’s 8 - September 22nd, 2017
WITH THE DEAD’s Love from With the Dead - September 22nd, 2017
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Thrice Woven - September 22nd, 2017