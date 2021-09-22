Today In Metal History 🤘 September 22nd, 2021🤘 DAVID COVERDALE, JOAN JETT, YES, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, KISS, SONATA ARCTICA

September 22, 2021, 56 minutes ago

news heavy metal david coverdale joan jett yes alice cooper extreme kiss sonata arctica

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951

Happy 63rd Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958

Happy 66th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955

Happy 60th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961

Happy 59th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962

Happy 56th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd Birthday
YES’ Tormato - September 22nd, 1978

Happy 35th Birthday 
ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986

Happy 29th Birthday 
EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992

Happy 23rd
APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998
KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 17th
EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004

Happy 15th
AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006

TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet - September 22nd, 2009
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning - September 22nd, 2009
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn - September 22nd, 2009
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer - September 22nd, 2009
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights - September 22nd, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday
ARCHSPIRE’s Relentless Mutation - September 22nd, 2017
CHELSEA WOLFE’s Hiss Spun - September 22nd, 2017
COUNTERPARTS’ You're Not You Anymore - September 22nd, 2017
CRADLE OF FILTH’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay - September 22nd, 2017
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’ The I - September 22nd, 2017
DIABLO BLVD’s Zero Hour - September 22nd, 2017
ENTER SHIKARI’s The Spark - September 22nd, 2017
KAUAN’s Kaiho - September 22nd, 2017
KING PARROT’s Ugly Produce - September 22nd, 2017
MASTODON’s Cold Dark Place (EP) - September 22nd, 2017
MATT CAMERON’s Cavedweller - September 22nd, 2017
MONARCH’s Never Forever - September 22nd, 2017
OTHERWISE’s Sleeping Lions - September 22nd, 2017
SATYRICON’s Deep Calleth Upon Deep - September 22nd, 2017

SONS OF TEXAS’ Forged in Fortitude - September 22nd, 2017
UFOMAMMUT’s 8 - September 22nd, 2017
WITH THE DEAD’s Love from With the Dead - September 22nd, 2017
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Thrice Woven - September 22nd, 2017



Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

