Today In Metal History 🤘 September 27th, 2021🤘 METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, SLAYER, GOJIRA, MASTODON

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Marty Balin (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE / JEFFERSON STARSHIP): January 30th, 1942 - September 27th, 2018 (76)



R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986

35 years ago today (September 27th, 1986), Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour. He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943

Happy 74th

MEAT LOAF (real name Marvin Lee Aday) - September 27th, 1947

Happy 47th

Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 27th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994

SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994





Happy 17th

RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004

Happy 16th

GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005





Happy 11th

HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010

ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010

THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010





Happy 10th

MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011

SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011

BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time - September 27th, 2011

DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void - September 27th, 2011

LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows - September 27th, 2011

MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost - September 27th, 2011

RWAKE - Rest - September 27th, 2011

WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder - September 27th, 2011





Happy 8th

MASTER - The Witchhunt - September 27th, 2013

MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing - September 27th, 2013

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer - September 27th, 2013

WISDOM - Marching For Liberty - September 27th, 2013

HATESPHERE - Murderlust - September 27th, 2013

Happy 2nd

ACID REIGN - The Age of Entitlement - September 27th, 2019

BORKNAGAR - True North - September 27th, 2019

CAR BOMB - Mordial - September 27th, 2019

CORKY LAING - Toledo Sessions - September 27th, 2019

DAYSEEKER - Sleeptalk - September 27th, 2019

DRAGONFORCE - Extreme Power Metal - September 27th, 2019

EXCALION - Emotions - September 27th, 2019

GHOST - Seven Inches of Satanic Panic (EP) - September 27th, 2019

HELLYEAH - Welcome Home - September 27th, 2019

IQ - Resistance - September 27th, 2019

KMFDM - Paradise - September 27th, 2019

NETHERBIRD - Into the Vast Uncharted - September 27th, 2019

OF MICE & MEN - Earthandsky - September 27th, 2019

OPETH - In Cauda Venenum - September 27th, 2019

SIFTING - The Infinite Loop - September 27th, 2019

STEEL PANTHER - Heavy Metal Rules - September 27th, 2019

THUNDER - The Greatest Hits (compilation album) - September 27th, 2019

WEDNESDAY 13 - Necrophaze - September 27th, 2019

WIND ROSE - Wintersaga - September 27th, 2019



