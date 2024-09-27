Today In Metal History 🤘 September 27th, 2024🤘 METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, SLAYER, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, GOJIRA, MASTODON
September 27, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Marty Balin (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE / JEFFERSON STARSHIP): January 30th, 1942 - September 27th, 2018 (aged 76)
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986 (aged 24)
37 years ago today (September 27th, 1986), Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour. He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).
R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Marvin Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 – January 20, 2022 (aged 74)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943
Happy 50th
Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 30th
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994
SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994
Happy 20th
RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004
Happy 19th
GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005
Happy 14th
HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010
ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010
THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010
Happy 13th
MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011
SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011
BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time - September 27th, 2011
DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void - September 27th, 2011
LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows - September 27th, 2011
MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost - September 27th, 2011
MASTODON - The Hunter - September 27th, 2011
RWAKE - Rest - September 27th, 2011
WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder - September 27th, 2011
Happy 11th
MASTER - The Witchhunt - September 27th, 2013
MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing - September 27th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer - September 27th, 2013
WISDOM - Marching For Liberty - September 27th, 2013
HATESPHERE - Murderlust - September 27th, 2013
Happy 5th
ACID REIGN - The Age of Entitlement - September 27th, 2019
BORKNAGAR - True North - September 27th, 2019
CAR BOMB - Mordial - September 27th, 2019
CORKY LAING - Toledo Sessions - September 27th, 2019
DAYSEEKER - Sleeptalk - September 27th, 2019
DRAGONFORCE - Extreme Power Metal - September 27th, 2019
EXCALION - Emotions - September 27th, 2019
GHOST - Seven Inches of Satanic Panic (EP) - September 27th, 2019
HELLYEAH - Welcome Home - September 27th, 2019
IQ - Resistance - September 27th, 2019
KMFDM - Paradise - September 27th, 2019
NETHERBIRD - Into the Vast Uncharted - September 27th, 2019
OF MICE & MEN - Earthandsky - September 27th, 2019
OPETH - In Cauda Venenum - September 27th, 2019
SIFTING - The Infinite Loop - September 27th, 2019
STEEL PANTHER - Heavy Metal Rules - September 27th, 2019
THUNDER - The Greatest Hits (compilation album) - September 27th, 2019
WEDNESDAY 13 - Necrophaze - September 27th, 2019
WIND ROSE - Wintersaga - September 27th, 2019