Today In Metal History 🤘 September 28th, 2023🤘 GEORGE LYNCH, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL

September 28, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal george lynch led zeppelin black sabbath ozzy osbourne hammerfall

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th
George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954

Happy 63rd
Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th
STATUS QUO’s Hello! - September 28th, 1973 

Happy 47th
LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976

Happy 45th
BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978

Happy 40th
ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983

Happy 35th
OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988

Happy 30th
GAMMA RAY’s Insanity And Genius - September 28th, 1993

Happy 25th
HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998

Happy 24th
ZZ TOP’s XXX - September 28th, 1999
DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999

Happy 19th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004
CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004

SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004

Happy 16th
SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007

Happy 14th
ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009

Happy 13th
JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Absence Of Light - September 28th, 2010
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010
AVIAN's The Path (EP) - September 28th, 2010
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010
SOUNDGARDEN’s Telephantasm - September 28th, 2010
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010

Happy 12th
PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 11th
ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012

ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012

Happy 5th
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s A New Kind of Horror - September 28th, 2018
BEARTOOTH’s Disease - September 28th, 2018
BRAINSTORM’s Midnight Ghost - September 28th, 2018
DYNAZTY’s Firesign - September 28th, 2018

GORY BLISTER’s 1991.Bloodstained - September 28th, 2018
NECRONOMICON’s Unleashed Bastards - September 28th, 2018
ONCE HUMAN’s Stage of Evolution (live album) - September 28th, 2018
REVOCATION’s The Outer Ones - September 28th, 2018
RIVERSIDE’s Wasteland - September 28th, 2018
STRATOVARIUS’ Enigma: Intermission II (compilation album) - September 28th, 2018
TERROR’s Total Retaliation - September 28th, 2018
VREID’s Lifehunger - September 28th, 2018
VULCAIN’s Vinyle - September 28th, 2018



