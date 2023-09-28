Today In Metal History 🤘 September 28th, 2023🤘 GEORGE LYNCH, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954





Happy 63rd

Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 50th

STATUS QUO’s Hello! - September 28th, 1973

Happy 47th

LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976



Happy 45th

BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978



Happy 40th

ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983

Happy 35th

OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988



Happy 30th

GAMMA RAY’s Insanity And Genius - September 28th, 1993

Happy 25th

HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998



Happy 24th

ZZ TOP’s XXX - September 28th, 1999

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999

Happy 19th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004

CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004



SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004

Happy 16th

SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007

Happy 14th

ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009

DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009

REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009





Happy 13th

JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Absence Of Light - September 28th, 2010

AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010

AVIAN's The Path (EP) - September 28th, 2010

ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010

MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010

OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010

POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010

SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010

SOUNDGARDEN’s Telephantasm - September 28th, 2010

UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010

Happy 12th

PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011

Happy 11th

ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012



ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012

MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012

SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012

THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012

Happy 5th

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s A New Kind of Horror - September 28th, 2018

BEARTOOTH’s Disease - September 28th, 2018

BRAINSTORM’s Midnight Ghost - September 28th, 2018

DYNAZTY’s Firesign - September 28th, 2018



GORY BLISTER’s 1991.Bloodstained - September 28th, 2018

NECRONOMICON’s Unleashed Bastards - September 28th, 2018

ONCE HUMAN’s Stage of Evolution (live album) - September 28th, 2018

REVOCATION’s The Outer Ones - September 28th, 2018

RIVERSIDE’s Wasteland - September 28th, 2018

STRATOVARIUS’ Enigma: Intermission II (compilation album) - September 28th, 2018

TERROR’s Total Retaliation - September 28th, 2018

VREID’s Lifehunger - September 28th, 2018

VULCAIN’s Vinyle - September 28th, 2018