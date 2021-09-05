Today In Metal History 🤘 September 5th, 2021🤘QUEEN, JOURNEY, ARMORED SAINT, MOTÖRHEAD, Y&T
September 5, 2021, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991
Legendary QUEEN singer would’ve turned 75 today.
R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008
George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. - JIMI HENDRIX' BAND OF GYPSIES drummer - would’ve turned 74 today. He passed away at the age of 60.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949
Happy 69th
David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952
Happy 54th
Arnel Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967
JOURNEY’s Steve Perry clone Arnel Pineda is 54 today.
Happy 53rd
Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE + AUDIOSLAVE drummer - who played on BLACK SABBATH's final album 13 - is 53 today.
Happy 40th
Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987
ARMORED SAINT’s third album, Raising Fear, turns 34 today.
GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987
GRIM REAPER's third studio album, Rock You To Hell, was released 34 years ago today (September 5th, 1987). 🎂
MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987
MOTÖRHEAD's eighth album, Rock 'N' Roll, rocked us 34 years ago today (September 5th, 1987). 🎂
ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987
ALICE COOPER's mean tenth album, Raise Your Fist And Yell, celebrates 34 years today (September 5th, 1987). 🎂
Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987
Happy 32nd
SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989
Happy 21st
NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000
Happy 16th
STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005
Happy 14th
ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains (Compilation) - September 5th, 2007
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007
VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007
AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007
DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007
Happy 10th
ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011
Happy 7th
ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014
IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014