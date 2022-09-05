Today In Metal History 🤘 September 5th, 2022🤘QUEEN, JOURNEY, ARMORED SAINT, MOTÖRHEAD, Y&T

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991

Legendary QUEEN singer would’ve turned 76 today.





R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008

George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. - JIMI HENDRIX' BAND OF GYPSIES drummer - would’ve turned 75 today. He passed away at the age of 60.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949

Happy 69th

David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952







Happy 54th

Arnel Campaner Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967

JOURNEY’s Steve Perry clone Arnel Pineda is 54 today.





Happy 53rd

Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE + AUDIOSLAVE drummer - who played on BLACK SABBATH's final album 13 - is 53 today.





Happy 40th

Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987

ARMORED SAINT’s third album, Raising Fear, turns 34 today.

GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987

GRIM REAPER's third studio album, Rock You To Hell, was released 34 years ago today (September 5th, 1987).

MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987

MOTÖRHEAD's eighth album, Rock 'N' Roll, rocked us 34 years ago today (September 5th, 1987).







ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987

ALICE COOPER's mean tenth album, Raise Your Fist And Yell, celebrates 34 years today (September 5th, 1987). 🎂

Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987





Happy 32nd

SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989

Happy 21st

NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000

Happy 16th

STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005

Happy 14th

ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains (Compilation) - September 5th, 2007

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007

VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007

AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007

DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007

Happy 10th

ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011

Happy 7th

ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014

IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014