Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2021🤘 DOKKEN, RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, ARCH ENEMY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956

Happy 63rd

Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 54th

Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 53rd

Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987



Happy 18th

IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003



Happy 22nd

TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 12th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009



ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 4th

ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017



LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017

LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017

THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017

CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017

STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017