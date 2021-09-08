Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2021🤘 DOKKEN, RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, ARCH ENEMY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th
Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956

Happy 63rd
Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 54th
Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 53rd
Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th
RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987

Happy 18th
IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003

Happy 22nd
TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 12th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009

ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 4th
ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017

LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017
LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017
THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017
CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017
STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

