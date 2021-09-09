Today In Metal History 🤘 September 9th, 2021🤘 CHRIS CAFFERY, RUSH, FATES WARNING, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945

Happy 54th

Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967

Happy 51st

Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970

Happy 41st

Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982



Happy 37th

FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th, 1984



Happy 25th

RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996

Happy 24th

WHITESNAKE’s Starkers in Tokyo - September 9th, 1997

Happy 18th

DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003

DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003



Happy 12th

ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009



INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009

ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009

CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009

THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009

MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010

Happy 10th

EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011

SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011

MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011

Happy 8th

SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013



Happy 7th

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014



Happy 5th

BLACK FUNERAL - Ankou and the Death Fire - September 9th, 2016

DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence - September 9th, 2016

EVERGREY - The Storm Within - September 9th, 2016

NORMA JEAN - Polar Similar - September 9th, 2016

OF MICE & MEN - Cold World - September 9th, 2016

PAIN - Coming Home - September 9th, 2016

POWER QUEST - Face the Raven (EP) - September 9th, 2016

REV THEORY - The Revelation - September 9th, 2016