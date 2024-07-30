TOMMY BOLIN - Late DEEP PURPLE / JAMES GANG Guitar Legend Shines On Star-Studded Great Gypsy Soul Album Reissue, Due In August

When Tommy Bolin passed away on December 4, 1976, rock lost more than one of its greatest ever guitar players. Gone, too, was all of the music that he would have gone on to make - just 25 when he died, Bolin was still at the dawn of his career. The future would have been breathtaking.

In August, Cleopatra Records continues its celebration of his memory with a reissue of Great Gypsy Soul, a deluxe reissue of the 2012 star-studded collaborative album.

Featuring a veritable who's who of guitarists and musicians weaving their own magic into some of Bolin's greatest tracks, Great Gypsy Soul includes performances from Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse, fellow DP alumni Glenn Hughes, Nels Cline, Warren Haynes and many more.

This reissue expands the original album to a 2CD set with numerous bonus tracks and brand new artwork, plus the first ever vinyl pressing.

Pre-order CD/vinyl here, and digital here.

Great Gypsy Soul tracklisting

Disc 1

"The Grind" feat. Peter Frampton

"Teaser" feat. Warren Haynes

"Dreamer" feat. Myles Kennedy & Nels Cline

"Savannah Woman" feat. John Scofield

"Smooth Fandango" feat. Derek Trucks

"People, People" feat. Big Sugar & Gordie Johnson

"Wild Dogs" feat. Brad Whitford

"Homeward Strut" feat. Steve Lukather

"Sugar Shack" feat. Glenn Hughes & Sonny Landreth

"Crazed Fandango" feat. Steve Morse

"Lotus" feat. Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes & Nels Cline



Disc 2

"Flying Fingers" feat. Nels Cline & Oz Noy

"Marching Bag (Movement 1)" feat. Nels Cline, Sonny Landreth, Greg Hampton & John Scofield

"Marching Bag (Movement 2)" feat. Nels Cline, Steve Lukather, Derek Trucks & Peter Frampton

"Marching Bag (Movement 3)" feat. Gordie Johnson, Nels Cline, Oz Noy, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse & Joe Bonamassa

"Marching Bag (Movement 4)" feat. Nels Cline, Warren Haynes, Joe Bonamassa, Oz Noy, Brad Whitford & Peter Frampton

"Crazed Fandango" (CD only)

"Teaser" (CD only)

"Homeward Strut" (CD only)

"People, People" (CD only)

"Marching Powder" (CD only)

"Can't You See" feat. Carmine Appice (CD only)