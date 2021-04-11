TONIC BREED Release "No Rocks On The Scotch" Video Featuring BJÖRN STRID From SOILWORK

April 11, 2021, 7 minutes ago

Norwegian thrashers Tonic Breed  have issued their new single, "No Rocks On The Scotch", featuring Björn Strid (Soilwork) and Martin Skriubakken (Endezzma). The track bares heavy references to old school metal from the '80s, laden with the more organic sound of the '90s.

As for the theme of the song, Tonic Breed frontman Patrik Svendsen explains: “The world we live in is polarizing, we seem to be obsessed with resenting one another. In all this resentment we forget, or choose to overlook, all the havoc we ourselves are causing. Our woods are burning to ashes, our oceans are littered with plastic waste, the glaciers are melting away, and all we can see is the faults in our neighbors.”

For further details, visit Tonic Breed on Facebook.

 



