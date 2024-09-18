TONY LIDDELL - Personal Chef For AC/DC And THE ROLLING STONES Leaves Touring Life Behind

A personal chef for rock stars such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and AC/DC is now leading the team at a new bar and pizzeria in Belfast city center, reports Belfast Telegraph.

Tony Liddell has left the touring life behind for Amelia Hall on Howard Street. The Englishman’s job has seen him travel all over the world, but he has finally settled down here with his wife, a local woman.

He developed an interest in cooking as a teenager, and after training under Michelin Star chef Michael Lawson, he worked in a number of restaurants, eventually becoming head chef at AFC Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

He “fell into the music business” in the late Nineties, becoming a personal chef for Boyzone.

“I just started working on tour as a chef, cooking for the crew and cooking for the boys,” he explained. “I worked for various girl and boy bands for quite a few years.

“In those days it was Steps, Blue, that type of thing, and then I moved to the rock side of things. I was cooking for the likes of The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and then last year I finished touring with Elton for four years.”

Although his former job was exciting, he would never brag about the stars he had met. He added: “I’ve had a lot of people say to me: ‘What do you do?’ I say I’m a chef and they ask where, expecting me to say a hotel or a restaurant, and then when I tell them, they’re, like: ‘Really?’.

“They aren’t expecting it, but it’s just what I do, it’s just the job, I just do my job to the best of my ability, the way anyone would.”

Read more at Belfast Telegraph.