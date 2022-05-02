Top 5 Instagram Accounts That Every Musician Should Follow

Music is the universal language that everyone understands. These days, up-and-coming artists are taking to Instagram to share their music with their audience and hopefully get noticed by labels and other industry heavyweights. Besides artists, there are also music accounts on Instagram that are growing increasingly popular. These accounts vary from music influencers, music, and industry coaches, and even accounts that promote cool artists and talent that are not well known. Music accounts have managed to accumulate a mass of followers, especially on Instagram which is an accessible and widely used app. These days, musicians are also understanding the importance of having an Instagram account because, without it, it won’t be as easy to reach their target audience and promote their music on such a mass scale. The more followers a musician has, the more people will hear their music and that is how you become a successful musician in this world. If you struggle to grow your following organically, you can employ the help of one of the growth services listed on wpdevshed.com, or you can find a site that enables you to buy active Instagram followers. Ultimately, music is an important part of many people’s lives, and if you are a musician, here are the top 5 Instagram accounts that you should be following.

Unlimited voices

Unlimited voices is an Instagram page with around 448,000 IG followers. The page is dedicated to entertaining its audience with singing videos. They have mostly videos of people singing and they showcase who they think has the best singing voices. Their feed also mainly consists of user-generated content however, singers can email them for a promo as well.

Rap music

Rap music has been rated the number one rap music page on Instagram and this account has around 3.4 million IG followers. This page is dedicated to sharing all things Hip-Hip including news and Videos. Their content is mainly focused on mainstream artists in Hollywood however, if you are a rapper and are cash ready, you can email them for a promo. Other than that, you can expect mostly gossip headlines and other news relating specifically to rap music and hip-hop artists.

Underdog acoustic

Underdog acoustic is an ally for all talented aspiring musicians. Where most promo accounts expect payment to share your music, underdog acoustic will share it for free, all you need to do is send them a DM and you can be featured on their IG page that has a follower account of 11, 100. Their mission is to discover new acoustic talent so when you scroll down their feed, you will be met with many videos of musicians playing their instruments such as guitars and keyboards. They also have a website that you can check out if you’d like to learn more about their brand.

Bizzle

Bizzle is a hip-hop recording artist from America who focuses mainly on Christian hip hop. He proclaims to speak the word of truth in his music and has been nominated 3 times at the Stellar Awards. Bizzle, whose real name is Mark Julian Felder, has also made it to the top 10 of the billboards but he is most proud of being a husband, father, and Child of God. If you’re looking for motivation and a different message from what is mostly pushed on the mainstream, give Bizzle a follow.

Questlove

Questlove is a musician from America whose real name is Ahmir Khalib Thompson. He is also an Oscar-winning filmmaker, record producer, songwriter, music journalist, actor, author, and disc jockey. Additionally, he is the drummer for the Hip Hop band called the Roots. Questlove has 2.5 million Instagram followers and is known as a musical icon to many. He uses his Instagram account to give his followers glimpses into his day-to-day life and he also engages with his followers with conversational captions. If you’re a Hip Hop fan, Questlove is someone you need to follow.

So there you have it, the top 5 Instagram accounts that we think every musician should follow. This list includes everything from Hip Hip entertainment news accounts, promotional accounts, and accounts of actual musicians who are inspiring their followers.